ELECTION: Southern Downs residents head to the polls

WARWICK VOTES: Residents reveal what their main priorities this 2020 Southern Downs state election.

IT COULD be a while before the results of today’s Southern Downs state election are confirmed, if polling turnout is anything to go by.

At WIRAC, both LNP and ALP party representatives Jacque Kruger and Mathew Smith said numbers had been “slow but steady” this morning — something they attributed to early voting and postal votes.

It is estimated more than 100,000 Queenslanders voted prior to today due to coronavirus fears.

Those who did show up though had their priorities straight with coronavirus playing a huge part in decision making this election.

Warwick resident Ryan Moore said he would be voting for whoever could provide job security.

“I don’t want anyone losing their jobs so that’s my main reason for voting,” he said.

“Definitely coronavirus is affecting it all.”

Teacher Shannon Sinnot said the pandemic had been a huge obstacle in the school year, with unfulfilled promises a demerit for the current State Government.

“Education was my main priority going in,” she said.

“We didn’t get the pay raise we were promised.”

Warwick voter Shannon Sinnott said education was her main priority this election.

The hard-line stance on borders would also sway local votes, with the region’s businesses undoubtedly affected throughout the beginning of the year.

“Never open them until we can make sure,” Mr Moore said.

Resident Sharon Ware agreed.

“Oh God yeah. If there’s cases around I support border closures but it there’s none I mean the country has got to get back on track,” she said.

Ms Ware also represented those in the Southern Downs community fed up with both major parties.

“My options aren’t real good,” she said.

“If you don’t like one and you’re not fussed on the other one, it’s hard to think of who you will go for.

“I just hope they do their job because the people count on them.”

One Nation representative Sharron Farnell hoped this would lead voters to other candidates such as One Nation’s Southern Downs candidate Rosemary Moulden.

“One can only hope,” Ms Farnell said.

“Rosemary has been favourably met and she seems to be a go-getter which is what you need.”

