ELECTION UPDATE: SDRC seats still hotly contested

TIGHT RACE: The contest for the eight positions on the Southern Downs Regional Council is still close heading into the final count. Photo Kerri Moore / Warwick Daily News

TIGHT RACE: The contest for the eight positions on the Southern Downs Regional Council is still close heading into the final count. Photo Kerri Moore / Warwick Daily News

The outcome of the race for the eight positions on the Southern Downs Regional Council is looking increasingly certain, with the Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ) having finalised the majority of votes and preferences.

Postal votes will still be accepted and counted until Tuesday, April 7, but the top candidates have remained consistent for much of the week and most are significantly ahead of the rest of the pack.

At the time of print, former mayoral candidate Ross Bartley maintained his substantial lead with 9458 votes or 5.9 per cent.

The rest of the top four candidates also stayed the same, with Cameron Gow polling 8331 votes, Jo McNally at 8259, and Andrew Gale with 8037.

The second half of the top eight also remained consistent, starting with incumbent councillor Sheryl Windle with 7955 or 4.96 per cent of votes, just ahead of Marco Gliori and Cynthia McDonald who have received 7692 and 7530 votes respectively.

The eighth and final councillor position remained the most hotly contested. Stephen Tancred has managed to hold onto his lead 7352 or 4.59 per cent of votes, but is still closely tailed by former councillor Glyn Rees with 7168.

Close behind is Russell Wantling with 6956 or 4.44 per cent of votes, just ahead of Rod Kelly with 6896 and Michael Damian Jensen with 6632.

Incumbent councillors Yve Stocks and Julia Keogh are next in the rankings, with 6264 and 6185 votes respectively. With 6180 votes, Amanda Harrold is currently the final candidate above the 6000-vote benchmark.

Coming in sixteenth position is Marika McNichol, with 5673 or 3.62 per cent of votes, just beating out Max Hunter on 5203 and Greg Grant with 4976.

Next in the rankings is Sue Laws with 4778 votes, followed by Marion Carrick with 4511, Scott Christensen with 4455, and Paola Cabezas with 4335.

Rounding out the candidates is Barbara Madsen having polled 3929 votes so far, just ahead of Robert Ettery with 3582, Jenn Greene-Galloway on 3547, and Gregory Johnson with 2493.