ELECTION UPDATE: Desire for change drives official count
UPDATE 1.30PM: FIRM favourite Ross Bartley regained his lead in the race to the Southern Downs council chambers as the official first preferential count passed 78 per cent this afternoon.
The outspoken advocate for rural residents looks set to take the position of deputy mayor with 5.84 per cent of the count.
Three incumbent councillors could return to their seats, with Cameron Gow at second position with 5.18 per cent, closely followed by former deputy mayor Jo McNally with 5.16 per cent and Sheryl Windle with 4.95 per cent.
Council newcomers and Warwick residents Andrew Gale (5.01 per cent), Marco Gliori (4.78 per cent) and Cynthia McDonald (4.71 per cent) take fourth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.
The final position, thus far, goes to Stanthorpe man Stephen Tancred (4.59 per cent), edging out Russell Wantling (4.41 per cent) by a small margin.
FULL LIST
CARRICK, Marion
4332 2.88%
TANCRED, Stephen
6907 4.59%
GRANT, Greg
4867 3.23%
CABEZAS, Paola
4168 2.77%
MCDONALD, Cynthia
7094 4.71%
MCNALLY, Jo
7764 5.16%
JENSEN, Michael Damian
6341 4.21%
LAWS, Sue
4627 3.07%
HARROLD, Amanda Joy
5931 3.94%
GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn
3445 2.29%
GLIORI, Marco
7190 4.78%
ETTERY, Robert
3427 2.28%
MARSDEN, Barbara
3823 2.54%
WANTLING, Russell
6633 4.41%
GOW, Cameron
7794 5.18%
KEOGH, Julia
6020 4.00%
JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn
2422 1.61%
STOCKS, Yve
5977 3.97%
KELLY, Rod
6588 4.38%
BARTLEY, Ross
8795 5.84%
MCNICHOL, Marika
5446 3.62%
HUNTER, Max
5008 3.33%
CHRISTENSEN, Scott
4286 2.85%
GALE, Andrew
7550 5.01%
REES, Glyn
6662 4.43%
WINDLE, Sheryl
7455 4.95%
EARLIER: THE official first preference count is underway on the Southern Downs, pushing the Granite Belt candidates ahead at local government polls.
With 44 per cent of the preferential voting accounted for, former agronomist Stephen Tancred leads the pack with 6.07 per cent of the vote.
Mr Tancred, who resides at Mt Marley, promised the constituency he would strive for change, indicating he would advocate for greater transparency and consultation should he become elected.
Michael Jensen comes in second position with 5.94 per cent of the preferential count.
The motel owner from Stanthorpe told the Daily News his experience in financial management would serve the community well in council chambers.
Former rural firefighter Cameron Gow continues his strong performance in the polls, dropping just slightly to third position with 5.59 per cent of the vote.
The incumbent councillor from Stanthorpe voted against a number of controversial council decisions over the previous term, including the application to transport bore water from Cherrabah Resort to the Gold Coast during the height of drought.
The founder of Granite Belt Water Relief, Russell Wantling, surges ahead to fourth position with 5.42 per cent.
Mr Wantling said his experience helping upwards of 400 rural families each week showed him how important it was for local government to listen and act on the needs of its constituency.
Amanda Harrold, a former member of the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce, appears in the top eight for the first time, boasting 5.4 per cent.
The Thulimbah woman ran on a campaign of "working for you" and pledged to mobilise community spirit during the coronavirus crisis.
Ross Bartley (5.24 per cent), Andrew Gale (4.99 per cent) and Jo McNally (4.55 per cent) round out the top eight.
The preliminary counts, reported previously here, are counted again as part of this official first preference count.
Postal votes, declaration scrutiny and extraction of ballot papers from envelopes will continue until Tuesday, and these votes will be admitted to the count.
