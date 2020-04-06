ELECTION UPDATE: Desire for change drives official count

CHANGE AHEAD: First preference votes are changing the order of things at the local government elections.

UPDATE 1.30PM: FIRM favourite Ross Bartley regained his lead in the race to the Southern Downs council chambers as the official first preferential count passed 78 per cent this afternoon.

The outspoken advocate for rural residents looks set to take the position of deputy mayor with 5.84 per cent of the count.

Three incumbent councillors could return to their seats, with Cameron Gow at second position with 5.18 per cent, closely followed by former deputy mayor Jo McNally with 5.16 per cent and Sheryl Windle with 4.95 per cent.

Council newcomers and Warwick residents Andrew Gale (5.01 per cent), Marco Gliori (4.78 per cent) and Cynthia McDonald (4.71 per cent) take fourth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

The final position, thus far, goes to Stanthorpe man Stephen Tancred (4.59 per cent), edging out Russell Wantling (4.41 per cent) by a small margin.

FULL LIST

CARRICK, Marion

4332 2.88%

TANCRED, Stephen

6907 4.59%

GRANT, Greg

4867 3.23%

CABEZAS, Paola

4168 2.77%

MCDONALD, Cynthia

7094 4.71%

MCNALLY, Jo

7764 5.16%

JENSEN, Michael Damian

6341 4.21%

LAWS, Sue

4627 3.07%

HARROLD, Amanda Joy

5931 3.94%

GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn

3445 2.29%

GLIORI, Marco

7190 4.78%

ETTERY, Robert

3427 2.28%

MARSDEN, Barbara

3823 2.54%

WANTLING, Russell

6633 4.41%

GOW, Cameron

7794 5.18%

KEOGH, Julia

6020 4.00%

JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn

2422 1.61%

STOCKS, Yve

5977 3.97%

KELLY, Rod

6588 4.38%

BARTLEY, Ross

8795 5.84%

MCNICHOL, Marika

5446 3.62%

HUNTER, Max

5008 3.33%

CHRISTENSEN, Scott

4286 2.85%

GALE, Andrew

7550 5.01%

REES, Glyn

6662 4.43%

WINDLE, Sheryl

7455 4.95%

EARLIER: THE official first preference count is underway on the Southern Downs, pushing the Granite Belt candidates ahead at local government polls.

With 44 per cent of the preferential voting accounted for, former agronomist Stephen Tancred leads the pack with 6.07 per cent of the vote.

Mr Tancred, who resides at Mt Marley, promised the constituency he would strive for change, indicating he would advocate for greater transparency and consultation should he become elected.

Michael Jensen comes in second position with 5.94 per cent of the preferential count.

The motel owner from Stanthorpe told the Daily News his experience in financial management would serve the community well in council chambers.

Former rural firefighter Cameron Gow continues his strong performance in the polls, dropping just slightly to third position with 5.59 per cent of the vote.

The incumbent councillor from Stanthorpe voted against a number of controversial council decisions over the previous term, including the application to transport bore water from Cherrabah Resort to the Gold Coast during the height of drought.

The founder of Granite Belt Water Relief, Russell Wantling, surges ahead to fourth position with 5.42 per cent.

Mr Wantling said his experience helping upwards of 400 rural families each week showed him how important it was for local government to listen and act on the needs of its constituency.

Amanda Harrold, a former member of the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce, appears in the top eight for the first time, boasting 5.4 per cent.

The Thulimbah woman ran on a campaign of "working for you" and pledged to mobilise community spirit during the coronavirus crisis.

Ross Bartley (5.24 per cent), Andrew Gale (4.99 per cent) and Jo McNally (4.55 per cent) round out the top eight.

The preliminary counts, reported previously here, are counted again as part of this official first preference count.

Postal votes, declaration scrutiny and extraction of ballot papers from envelopes will continue until Tuesday, and these votes will be admitted to the count.

CARRICK, Marion

2644, 3.37%

TANCRED, Stephen

4760, 6.07%

GRANT, Greg

2809, 3.58%

CABEZAS, Paola

2766, 3.53%

MCDONALD, Cynthia

3495, 4.46%

MCNALLY, Jo

3569, 4.55%

JENSEN, Michael Damian

4657, 5.94%

LAWS, Sue

2213, 2.82%

HARROLD, Amanda Joy

4155, 5.30%

GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn

1607, 2.05%

GLIORI, Marco

2480, 3.16%

ETTERY, Robert

1472, 1.88%

MARSDEN, Barbara

2349, 3.00%

WANTLING, Russell

4247, 5.42%

GOW, Cameron

4387, 5.59%

KEOGH, Julia

2504, 3.19%

JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn

1326, 1.69%

STOCKS, Yve

2203, 2.81%

KELLY, Rod

2761, 3.52%

BARTLEY, Ross

4107, 5.24%

MCNICHOL, Marika

2834, 3.61%

HUNTER, Max

3289, 4.19%

CHRISTENSEN, Scott

1903, 2.43%

GALE, Andrew

3915, 4.99%

REES, Glyn

3117, 3.97%

WINDLE, Sheryl

2847, 3.63%