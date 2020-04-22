Elective surgeries put back on table

OPEN UP: Dental surgeries will be among those medical centres able to re-open in this first wave of eased government restrictions. Picture: Shutterstock

OPEN UP: Dental surgeries will be among those medical centres able to re-open in this first wave of eased government restrictions. Picture: Shutterstock

SOUTHERN Downs residents will regain access to elective surgical procedures from next week as the Federal Government begins to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions.

The ban on non-essential procedures such as IVF, joint replacements, and dental work was imposed last month in a bid to keep hospital supplies and staff available to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

From April 27, following new shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) and falling virus transmission rates, the Federal Government will be implementing a “gradual restart” of elective procedures.

Warwick’s Guy St Dental practice manager Vicky Brennan said being able to re-open the dental surgery after their two-week closure would provide enormous relief to both patients and staff.

“We’ve obviously been impacted financially, and we know that our patients have found it incredibly hard to get in elsewhere,” she said.

“We had plenty of patients contact us (while we were closed) saying they were desperate to see a dentist, mostly with toothaches or broken teeth.”

However, Ms Brennan warned that a number of procedures would remain restricted indefinitely, and they, like many other dental surgeries, were still desperately short on basic medical supplies.

“We can see emergencies, non-invasive fillings, denture procedures, and a few other preventative procedures,” she said.

“However, we can’t do anything involving sutures, or using high-speed hand pieces unless it’s under a (heavy rubber mask) for infection control reasons.

Before we closed, we were definitely experiencing huge shortages, and we’re still very low on a lot of things so we need to think carefully about the future.”

Condamine Medical Centre practitioner Lynton Hudson agreed that the community needed to stay vigilant throughout this first wave of eased restrictions.

“What we know for sure about this virus is that if we have it, we probably hand it on to another two or three people,” Dr Hudson said.

“So, what we’ve done with the social isolation is stop that from happening, but the big challenge now is reintroducing the normal movements of our community without the virus rates increasing.”

Dr Hudson cautioned that increased freedoms would rely on the community being responsible and getting tested for the virus at the first sign of symptoms, especially heading into winter.

“The ability to test for COVID-19 is becoming fairly available, and I think moving into winter there’s unfortunately going to be a lot of colds and coughs that we’ll have to swab and identify immediately,” he said.

“The community has been amazing, and it’s because everyone has been responsible, but we need to remain responsible, possibly even more so when there’s more freedom.

It would be really sad if we’d done this well and then to see the virus take over again because we were over-confident – I just don’t think you can be over-confident with this.”

A Queensland Health spokesperson said the reintroduction of elective surgeries to hospitals across the Darling Downs Health region would be a careful process.

“Queensland Health is actively considering a range of options that would support additional elective surgery while maintaining appropriate levels of precautions and safety for both staff and patients,” they said.

“We hope to be in a position to announce further details regarding elective surgery soon.”