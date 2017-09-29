Electricity survey due on weekend

The QEUN survey is vital to giving policymakers an idea as to energy consumption in the Southern Downs.

The QEUN survey is vital to giving policymakers an idea as to energy consumption in the Southern Downs. Sean Teuma

A KEY cornerstone for energy in the Southern Downs is reliant upon business participation.

With the Queensland Energy Users Network survey due this weekend, the call out is there for businesses in the Southern Downs to make their voices heard.

Whilst 200 responses has been set as the goal from the Southern Downs region to be collated and used, just 128 surveys have been returned so far.

The numbers are down compared to other areas across the state, with Mareeba sitting well above the Downs with 219.

Businesses of all areas, from hairdressers to hotels, stockfeeds to supermarkets, mills to garages, are being sought to give their opinions.

QEUN co-ordinator Jennifer Brownie said it was essential for businesses of all types to have their say.

"Power bills have gone up 15-20% in the last two years and policymakers aren't aware of how that is impacting on small business,” Ms Brownie said.

"Small business is the engine room of the economy, and where a great deal of jobs come from.

"There are people who have big power bills, including big regional employers, and we want to know if they are coping.

"Nobody before has bothered to ask small businesses this question.

"The only way we can find this out is if we get a range of responses from a diverse sector of businesses.

"Meeting the 800 target would provide a strong voice from regional business, therefore we are offering to complete the survey by telephone up to 7pm at night.”

To fill out the survey, head to: www.qeun.com.au, or phone 40312970 to complete the survey over the phone.