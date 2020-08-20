Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Students from two warring private schools are believed to be behind a wild brawl that left one of the students with facial injuries and police investigating.
Students from two warring private schools are believed to be behind a wild brawl that left one of the students with facial injuries and police investigating.
Crime

Elite private schools at war as students brawl in park

by Antonia O’Flaherty
20th Aug 2020 2:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Students from two rival elite Brisbane private schools have gone to war in the suburbs, leaving one student injured and police investigating.

Senior students from St Joseph's Nudgee College and another elite private college were allegedly involved in a brawl in a Bulimba park on Saturday night.

FIGHT VIDEO: Schoolgirls brawl as teachers watch on

A St Joseph’s Nudge College student has been left with facial injuries after a fight in a suburban park with students from another private school. Picture: Glenn Hunt
A St Joseph’s Nudge College student has been left with facial injuries after a fight in a suburban park with students from another private school. Picture: Glenn Hunt

Police told The Courier-Mail the incident in Merry St, Bulimba, involved "a number of male teenagers" but could not confirm the exact number.

One of the teenagers involved, a 17-year-old from Nudgee College, suffered facial injuries.

After being hurt, he went to a nearby house and contacted police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no ambulances were called to the incident.

A St Joseph's Nudgee College spokeswoman said that the families were handling the matter privately so could not comment further.

A spokeswoman from the other college said they could not provide comment as it was not a school matter.

Police declined to provide further information as the investigation was going.

Anyone with information is urged to contract Crimestoppers or PoliceLink.

Originally published as Elite private schools at war as students brawl in park

assault schoolyard brawl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Premium Content Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Politics FEDERAL Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers will today deliver a key positioning speech in Warwick.

        Council to fight for water security in new alliance

        Premium Content Council to fight for water security in new alliance

        Community With no end in sight to the drought, SDRC is looking for new ways to aid struggling...

        Business fights back against coronavirus with expansion

        Premium Content Business fights back against coronavirus with expansion

        Community The Warwick martial arts spot has boasted an array of ‘bucket list’ newbies looking...

        ‘RECORD HIGH’: Sports clubs see memberships skyrocket

        Premium Content ‘RECORD HIGH’: Sports clubs see memberships skyrocket

        Community Not even a global pandemic could keep athletes away from these dedicated Warwick...