Elite quality shines in Lamb Carcass Competition

THE winners of the 2017 Lamb Carcass Competition were announced at the Carey Brothers abbatoir in Yangan today.
Top quality lambs were produced for the event, with owner Greg Carey commending the efforts of both vendors and producers.
"This is the most elite lamb carcass competition in Queensland,” Mr Carey said.
"It was a tough competition with the level of quality, and it shows in how close it was.”
LIST OF WINNERS
SINGLE PRIME LAMB - 42-46KG
1, 2 and 3 - Bellview Grazing
SINGLE PRIME LAMB - 46.1-51KG
1 - Stuart Free
2 - Mitchell and Cody Muller
3 - Malcolm and Pam Turner
THREE PRIME LAMBS - 42-46KG
1 - Warren and Wendy Schellbach
2 - Bellview Grazing
3 - Tony Willett
THREE PRIME LAMBS - 46.1-51KG
1 - Greenup Maryland
2 - Annie and CC Muir
3 - Colin Imhoff
CHAMPION PEN OF CARCASS LAMBS
Warren and Wendy Schellbach
RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF CARCASS LAMBS
Greenup Maryland
CHAMPION SINGLE CARCASS LAMB
Bellview Grazing
RESERVE CHAMPION SINGLE CARCASS LAMB
Stuart Free