Elite quality shines in Lamb Carcass Competition

THE winners of the 2017 Lamb Carcass Competition were announced at the Carey Brothers abbatoir in Yangan today.

Top quality lambs were produced for the event, with owner Greg Carey commending the efforts of both vendors and producers.

"This is the most elite lamb carcass competition in Queensland,” Mr Carey said.

"It was a tough competition with the level of quality, and it shows in how close it was.”

LIST OF WINNERS

SINGLE PRIME LAMB - 42-46KG

1, 2 and 3 - Bellview Grazing

SINGLE PRIME LAMB - 46.1-51KG

1 - Stuart Free

2 - Mitchell and Cody Muller

3 - Malcolm and Pam Turner

THREE PRIME LAMBS - 42-46KG

1 - Warren and Wendy Schellbach

2 - Bellview Grazing

3 - Tony Willett

THREE PRIME LAMBS - 46.1-51KG

1 - Greenup Maryland

2 - Annie and CC Muir

3 - Colin Imhoff

CHAMPION PEN OF CARCASS LAMBS

Warren and Wendy Schellbach

RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF CARCASS LAMBS

Greenup Maryland

CHAMPION SINGLE CARCASS LAMB

Bellview Grazing

RESERVE CHAMPION SINGLE CARCASS LAMB

Stuart Free