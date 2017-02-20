Elite rams on offer at Inglewood auction

TOP FLOCK: A range of breeds of high quality rams will be on offer at the Inglewood Showgrounds this Friday.

FOUR Darling Downs sheep studs will offer up their top rams at the Elite Flock Ram sale in Inglewood this Friday.

A total of 52 rams will be on offer at the Inglewood Show- grounds, and are expected to sell to strong competition.

Selling agent Peter Sealy from Elders Toowoomba said there was a good mix of breeds at the auction, now in its third year.

"Basically when we first thought about the sale have an invitation ram sale decided to do sale with the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association. It's a multi-member and multi-breed sale,” Mr Sealy said.

Inglewood's Lyndon Frey of Silverdale Stud will offer a mix of poll dorsets, dorset horns and southdowns while the Peitsch family will have border leicesters up for auction.

Chris Rubie of Sovereign Poll Dorset Stud will have poll dorsets and Josh Milton and Annie Hall from Hendon stud Milton Park will bring a range of suffolks and white suffolks.

As an ASSBA member, Mr Rubie said the breeders were pleased to be able to maintain the number of offerings for clients across south-west Queensland.

"It does get quite competitive, with quite a few of the rams selling for between $950 to $1050 last year,” he said.

"The British and Australasian breeds they have what they call downs type wool and supplement wool income.

"A lot of our clients are merino breeders and many of the breeds can be used to produce first cross lambs.

"We did have other studs involved initially and would welcome any members who are breeding British and Australasian breeds to join in future sales.”

Inspection will start at 11am at the Showgrounds on Friday for the sale at 1pm.

For more information, go to the website www.assba.com. au/queensland or phone Peter Sealy on 0428626959.