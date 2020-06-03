Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
150th
150th
News

Elite schools face exodus, revenue drop

by Natasha Bita
3rd Jun 2020 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT elite private schools risk losing money this year due to a COVID-19 enrolment exodus, Queensland's Auditor-General has warned.

The Queensland Audit Office says the high-priced schools together made a $14 million surplus last year.

But enrolment revenue could fall, it warns, as COVID-19 job losses force parents to pull their children from schools charging up to $27,000 a year in tuition fees.

"The impacts of COVID-19 … may result in enrolments declining at grammar schools,'' the audit office states in a new report, tabled in State Parliament this week.

"As the economy and the ability of parents to contribute to school fees continue to be impacted by COVID-19, grammar schools need to plan for potential declines in revenue over the longer term and assess how this affects their sustainability.''

 

Brisbane Grammar School made a $7.5 million surplus last year. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Brisbane Grammar School made a $7.5 million surplus last year. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

 

The wealthiest school is Brisbane Grammar, which paid its headmaster $523,000 last year, made a $7.5 million surplus after tax, and has $191 million in assets.

Brisbane Girls' Grammar, which paid the principal $539,283, almost doubled its surplus last year to $4 million, with assets worth $147 million.

 

Brisbane Girls Grammar School almost doubled its surplus last year from 2018, to $4 million.
Brisbane Girls Grammar School almost doubled its surplus last year from 2018, to $4 million.

 

Both schools discounted their fees by 10 per cent in term 2, along with Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie), St Joseph's College Nudgee and all 142 Brisbane Catholic schools.

A Brisbane Girls' Grammar spokeswoman said yesterday that "enrolments remain solid and steady''.

"The school has focused on delivering a quality education during these complicated times and continues to assess the business impact of COVID-19,'' she said.

"It is too soon to fully understand the longer term impact and surpluses always vary year-on-year, however, enrolments remain solid and steady.''

 

Ipswich Girls Grammar recorded a $58,000 surplus last year. Picture: Jono Searle
Ipswich Girls Grammar recorded a $58,000 surplus last year. Picture: Jono Searle

 

A Brisbane Grammar spokesman said: "We don't wish to comment on these matters."

The audit report reveals that Ipswich Girls' Grammar School barely broke even, with a slim $58,000 surplus last year, down from $754,000 in 2018.

Ipswich Grammar made a $403,000 surplus last year - more than double the $196,000 in 2018.

Toowoomba Grammar School's surplus plunged from $1.9 million in 2018 to just $237,000 last year.

 

Toowoomba Grammar School made a surplus of $237,000 last year.
Toowoomba Grammar School made a surplus of $237,000 last year.

 

Townsville Grammar School made a $289,000 surplus - down from $958,000 the previous year.

Rockhampton Grammar School made a $1.2 million surplus last year - down from $1.9 million in 2018.

And Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School, which had lost $18,000 in 2018, made a $239,000 surplus last year.

 

FACING POTENTIAL ENROLMENT REVENUE DROP

Brisbane Grammar - $7.5 million surplus last year

Brisbane Girls' Grammar - $4 million surplus last year

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School - $58,000 surplus last year

Ipswich Grammar - $403,000 surplus last year

Toowoomba Grammar School - $237,000 surplus last year

Townsville Grammar School - $289,000 surplus last year

Rockhampton Grammar School - $1.2 million surplus last year

Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School - $239,000 surplus last year

 

Originally published as Elite schools face exodus, revenue drop

More Stories

education grammar schools schools

Just In

    Kmart hack we need to stop

    Kmart hack we need to stop
    • 3rd Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News More people have died on Queensland roads in the first five months of 2020 than in the same period in 2019. These are some of their stories.

        NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges in Warwick District Court today.

        -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        premium_icon -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        Weather Parts of state wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners