‘Emails, texts’ prove Meghan’s accusations

Meghan's ally says there are plenty of “emails and texts” proving royal family's gross misconduct (This Morning)

A close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has claimed there is proof in the form of emails and text messages that will verify many of the explosive claims they made during their recent interview with Oprah.

Actress Janina Gavankar, who has been close friends with Meghan for 17 years, appeared on UK breakfast show This Morning to back up the couple's accusations.

One of the most shocking claims came when Meghan revealed there were concerns from a member of the royal family about what the colour of their son Archie's skin would be.

She told Oprah there were several "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born."

"That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him," Meghan said.

Meghan Markle claimed there were comments made regarding what colour Archie’s skin would be.

Buckingham Palace released a short statement from the Queen more than 24 hours after the interview aired, saying the issues raised around race were "concerning" and would be addressed by the family privately.

Ms Gavankar said when she read she was "thankful" that the family was acknowledging Harry and Meghan's experience, but also said the accusations levelled by the couple wouldn't have been news to the royal family.

"I know the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it. Though their recollections may vary, ours don't because we lived through it with them," she told the program.

"There are many emails and texts to support that. I don't know who knew, I know that the family and the staff knew."

Meghan refused to name the person at the centre of the comments, saying it would be very "damaging" to them.

However, Oprah later confirmed it was not the Queen or Prince Phillip who made the comments.

Ms Gavankar confirmed Meghan had previously told her about the comments surrounding Archie's skin colour, saying she "told me what you now know".

That wasn't the only time during the interview the actress alluded to there being proof of the couple's allegations, bringing it up again when asked about the bullying claims against Meghan.

She said knowing Meghan for 17 years and seeing the way she regards the people around her she can confidently say she is "not a bully".

Janina Gavankar said there are emails and texts to back up Meghan and Harry’s claims. Picture: This Morning

"But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence (in investigating the claims) because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct," Ms Gavankar said.

"The truth will come out, there is plenty of emails and texts about that."

When asked if the actress thought there were more truths to come, she said, "Yes. I really do feel like we are in a new era".

It follows reports that Buckingham Palace is worried the couple could name and shame the royal who allegedly made the comments about Archie's skin colour.

According to the Evening Standard, sources said there is now a "lack of trust" between the family and the Sussexes.

Sources claim there was a fear if the Palace outright denied the accusation that Harry and Meghan would name the family member.

"A denial could lead to the Sussexes breaking their vow and naming the member of the royal family who discussed their son's skin colour," a senior source told the Standard.

"There is a lack of trust."

The source added that the Palace cannot deny the unsubstantiated claims until it knew exactly what was said and the context of the conversation.

They said: "It could lead to the Sussexes naming names and it blowing up again. This incendiary interview has caused pain and division. Trust is an issue."

"For Harry to say he feels 'let down' seems a little rich when you consider what he has done.

"The Duke of Sussex continues to say he respects his grandmother, but he has ridden roughshod over the institution she represents."

