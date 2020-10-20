Menu
Embattled Burgess makes return to social media

by Sally Coates
19th Oct 2020 8:56 AM
Embattled ex-South Sydney star Sam Burgess has posted on social media for the first time since denying explosive claims of drugs, adultery and violence.

The 31-year-old looked every part the doting dad as he posted a happy snap holding the hands of his two children, Poppy, 3, and Billy, 1.

Sam Burgess with his children. Picture: Instagram
Sam Burgess with his children. Picture: Instagram

 

At a glance, the image looks like the quintessential picture perfect family portrait, however

Burgess has recently been the subject of serious allegations by his ex-wife, Phoebe Burgess, nee Hooke.

On October 2, dark allegations were published about Burgess' private life and claims of subsequent cover-ups by South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL club.

Days later, Burgess fronted court charged over the alleged October 2019 intimidation and common assault of his former father in-law, Mitchell Hooke, where he pleaded not guilty.

Additionally, his legal team told the court they would also be filing a motion holding Phoebe and her father in contempt of court, believing they were the source of the unsavoury allegations, which he denies.

