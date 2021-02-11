Emergency chopper with patient targeted in dangerous stunt

LASER ATTACK: The Toowoomba LifeFlight helicopter was reportedly targeted by laser beams while flying over Warwick. Picture: Bev Lacey

Warwick police have launched an investigation into distressing reports of an emergency services helicopter being targeted by laser beams overnight.

The incident occurred just before 10pm on Wednesday near the Massie airstrip, where several laser beams were reportedly shone at the Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.

Emergency service personnel reported the alarming incident to police later that night.

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Cameron Slater said this type of offending was rare but disappointing.

He warned anyone taking part in the dangerous stunt risked two years’ jail.

“The dangers are obvious in shining lights at pilots, especially emergency helicopters. They had a patient on-board at the time,” acting Snr Sgt Slater said.

“It’s not something we see a lot of (in Warwick), it tends to happen more in bigger places that are more densely populated.

“This is something we’d send people to court for and let the magistrate determine the outcome.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with police at this stage unable to confirm the number of people potentially involved.

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the incident was before the company’s health and safety department.

The spokeswoman was unable to give further details at this time.

