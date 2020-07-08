Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SCENE: Paramedics are on scene at Elliott Heads Rd after a child on a bike was reportedly hit by a car.
ON SCENE: Paramedics are on scene at Elliott Heads Rd after a child on a bike was reportedly hit by a car.
News

UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update: A boy has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Elliott Heads Rd this afternoon. 

Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.51pm. 

A QAS spokesman said the child sustained minor abrasions. 

Earlier: EMERGENCY crews are on scene at Elliott Heads Rd after receiving reports of a car hitting a child on a bike.

A QPS spokeswoman said the victim was believed to be a young boy.

She said he was conscious and breathing and is believed to have grazed his elbow and have a bleeding leg.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.51pm and are assessing a stable patient.

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News There are just two remaining active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland as data reveals the most vulnerable age group for contracting the virus.

        VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        premium_icon VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        News See who has been nominated to be in our cheeky bub vote and have your say on who...

        Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        News ‘To lose one of the most respected and active members of our community is a tragedy...

        Family of four goes missing in bushland

        premium_icon Family of four goes missing in bushland

        News The holiday-makers were missing for eight hours overnight with temperatures...