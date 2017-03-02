Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crows Nest National Park Koonin Lookout.
Crows Nest National Park Koonin Lookout.
News

Emergency crews work into the night on cliff rescue

Matthew Newton
5th Sep 2020 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews worked into the dark to rescue a man who was stuck down a cliff at Crows Nest National Park late yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the national park after reports a man in his 40s had fallen about eight metres down a cliff and got stuck on a ledge.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles were also present.

A QFES spokesman said the man was located on the ledge around 5.10pm, near the Crows Nest Falls.

It took QFES officers nearly two hours, using ropes and harnesses, to navigate the eight metre descent and bring the man safely back to the top.

The QAS spokeswoman said the man was assessed by paramedics but he had no obvious injuries and didn't require transport.

More Stories

crows nest crows nest national park qas southwest qfes rescue toowoomba business toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        Premium Content MUST SEE: Zoo makes remarkable recovery

        News It’s been a tough year and lockdown hit the business hard, but the community rallied for them in an amazing way.

        Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        Premium Content Warwick weddings under threat as couple’s brace for 4th wave

        News Border restrictions and strict social distancing have couples fearing their big...

        Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        Premium Content Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        News The Glen Aplin man walked out of bushland and knocked on a door for help after an...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites