Emergency levy on Allora meeting agenda

CHANGES to how an emergency levy is collected will be on the agenda at tonight's draft budget information session in Allora.

The Emergency Management Levy is a Queensland Government charge applied to all properties in the state that is collected by local councils to partially fund the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Councils are required by the Fire and Emergency Services Act 1990 to assess and collect the EML on behalf of the State Government through rate notices, but differing interpretations of this law has resulted in some councils applying the levy to rate assessments than each lot of a property.

Following advice from QFES, Southern Downs Regional Council is required to change how the levy is applied to each property in the new financial year beginning July 1.

Owners of the 1429 affected properties have been notified of changes to the levy charges on their particular property.

In a statement issued this morning, SDRC said a senior advisor from the State Government's Levy Management Service will attend the meeting in Allora tonight to address any issues that the community may have in relation to the change in the way the council is collecting the levy.

The draft Budget information session will be held from 6-7pm at the Allora Community Hall, 55 Herbert Street, Allora.

For more information or to make a submission to the draft budget by May 10, go to adrc.qld.gov.au