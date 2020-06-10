Emergency rescues become faster, more efficient in Warwick

LIGHTEN THE LOAD: The mules will help the crew immeasurably.

EMERGENCY rescue is set to become faster and more flexible after specialised rescue equipment was granted to the Warwick SES.

Warwick local controller John Newly said the addition of a Ferno ‘Mule II’ litter wheel and split basket stretcher would prove invaluable to their volunteer work.

“The new stretcher allows us to bring casualties out of inaccessible areas much easier, because before we’d have to physically carry them,” Mr Newly explained.

“It’s much better on our volunteers, it means they don’t have to shoulder the load so much.”

While rescues remain physically demanding, the change means roughly half the number of volunteers will be needed to recover a casualty, and those who do attend will take longer to tire out.

The stretcher is the second one to join the Warwick crew, after they managed to raise the funds to purchase the first on their own.

The new addition comes from the Energising Qld Grant Program, and was presented to the group by Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

Warwick SES receive equipment with Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

Mr Newly said it took them around nine months from sending their application to receiving the equipment, but the wait was well worth it.

Having two stretchers will enable the Warwick SES to streamline their service, allowing them to wheel essential equipment both to and from emergencies, recover more than one casualty at a time, and attend more than one incident at a time.

“There are many times where there has been more than one casualty at the same time,” Mr Newly said.

“We’ve been called to different motorcycle tracks in the region, to two different incidents, at the same time, and during the Killarney Trail Ride there were multiple casualties we had to look after.

“Now we can spread out our resources and go in two different directions.”

The SES looks forward to further grant funding in the coming financial year, as they have applied for a standby generator for their headquarters.

The generator is essential for the crew to keep up communication during a disaster.

“That’s when there’s floods and things and the power gets a bit iffy,” Mr Newly said.

“It helps us to maintain our headquarters during those times.”