Duo taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after highway rollover

UPDATE: 12.45pm

TWO people have been taken to Stanthorpe Hospital after a rollover on the New England Hwy.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Lochiel Rd, Dalveen at 11.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were transported to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a fire crew from Warwick attended to ensure the scene was safe.

UPDATE: 12.10pm

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one fire crew from Warwick was en route to the crash near Lochiel Rd on the New England Hwy.

He said two occupants were out of the vehicle and no one was trapped.

He said it was not yet clear whether any other vehicles were involved.

Initial report 12.01pm:

She said paramedics were en route and it was not yet clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is trapped.

Warwick police have also been called to the incident.