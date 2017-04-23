Emergency services on scene of bike accident near Killarney

The ambulance will be on scene to assist.

UPDATE: 4pm

A MAN injured in a motorcycle accident on Spring Creek Rd near Killarney today has been airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

After being treated on the scene, he was taken by ambulance to Carrs Lookout where the chopper was waiting.

The man has pelvic and lower back injuries and is in a stable condition.

UPDATE: 1pm:

A 64-year-old man is being treated on scene by the Queensland Ambulance Service after a motorcycle accident at 11.45pm Sunday at The Falls.

He has injuries to his pelvis and back.

The accident happened on Spring Creek Rd at The Falls east of Killarney.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY Services are on the way to an accident east of Killarney.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said a call was received at 11.45am that a motorcycle had hit a tree on Spring Creek Rd.

At 12.20pm, the QAS was not yet on scene so no further details available.