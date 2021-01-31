Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A 38-year-old Woorabinda woman has been charged after an alleged fight left a woman in her 40s injured on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman had been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, serious assault with intent to commit a crime, commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 1.

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested at least one person had allegedly been "stabbed".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn't been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

alleged wounding woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Green drought’ hides worker shortage, restocker fears

        Premium Content ‘Green drought’ hides worker shortage, restocker fears

        News For many Granite Belt producers, the road ahead is still long as new pressures pile on a recovering industry.

        50+ Photos: Must-see fun from Stanthorpe Show

        Premium Content 50+ Photos: Must-see fun from Stanthorpe Show

        News MEGA GALLERY: Crowds in the hundreds headed into our 2021 show.

        ‘Faith in humanity’ instilled after honest Warwick shopper

        Premium Content ‘Faith in humanity’ instilled after honest Warwick shopper

        News When this mum lost her wallet, the consequences could have been disastrous. Until a...

        Isolation ‘easier’ for struggling Warwick residents

        Premium Content Isolation ‘easier’ for struggling Warwick residents

        News ‘You don’t have to put on hold finding friends’: New community group tackles mental...