MAN CHARGED: Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old South Mackay resident over an assault on Victoria St at the weekend.

A WARWICK woman has been charged by police for allegedly stealing from her employer.

Police said the 23-year-old hairdressing salon employee was observed taking cash from the till.

She was charged with two counts of stealing and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 26.