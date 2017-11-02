Employers on show at expo

HOPE: Businesses are encouraged to come on board for this year's Jobs Expo.

BUSINESSES around the region are urged to come on board for the Southern Downs Job Expo later this month.

The exhibition will give employers the chance to connect with job seekers, students, career changers and those returning to work.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council-initiated expo came at an opportune time, with more than 1000 new jobs expected in the region of the next three years.

"These jobs will be across a number of industries including retail, aged care, food processing, transport and agriculture,” Cr Dobie said.

"We are committed to helping our local businesses thrive, and a huge part of that in the coming years is ensuring our growing businesses have access to the employees they need,” Cr Dobie said.

"The Expo provides the perfect opportunity for businesses to meet face to face with potential employees, and to be on the lookout for new talent.”

The expo will be held at the Warwick RSL on November 28 from 4-8pm.

Local businesses interest in having a stand at the expo must register with the council economic development and tourism unit by emailing events@sdrc.qld.gov.au or phone 46610455 by November 21.