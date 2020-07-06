Employment tripled with building boom in Warwick

FROM THE GROUND UP: Dave and Rick Westerman are passionate about the progress of their family-owned business.

FROM THE GROUND UP: Dave and Rick Westerman are passionate about the progress of their family-owned business.

THERE is a building boom happening in Warwick, but you won’t see it in town.

Modular house manufacturers WestBuilt Homes are in greater demand than ever before, contracted to construct a new house every week.

It’s great news for local employment, as each home is made with an expansive team of Downs-based tradies, providing jobs to painters, tilers, electricians and plumbers.

Dave Westerman runs the company with brothers Michael and Rick, and said the family had over the past three years tripled their number of full-time workers.

There are currently 30 employees based in the office alone, and “well over 50” contractors on site.

“The biggest thing that’s changed is we’re a lot busier,” Dave said.

“In the last two years it’s really taken off.”

The houses are constructed in full, then divided into move-able sections and trucked across the country, some as far away as Lithgow in New South Wales, or Burketown in far north Queensland.

“We built our business up by servicing people from the country,” Dave said.

“What we’re best at is helping customers in rural and regional areas, where it’s more difficult to find a builder.”

Warwick has proven to be the ideal location for the endeavour, perfectly positioned for easy trucking routes and convenience for regional customers.

“It has served us well, it’s very central,” Rick said.

“We see a lot of potential here.”

The brothers took over from their father, Jim, who founded the company building sheds with just two employees in 1993.

“It’s been an interesting ride,” Dave said.

“I think how we got here is really through doing a good job for our clients.

“We’re not perfect, we don’t get it right every time, but we do our best and people appreciate that.”

The demand for modular homes looks set to continue until at least late October, with the company contracted to construct a new home, on average, every week until then.