Emu swamp dam plans shelved

STANTHORPE'S water storage future is again up in the air with Southern Downs Regional Council shelving Emu Swamp Dam plans and reverting back to the drawing board.

Despite decades of investigation, government grants and countless studies into the viability of Emu Swamp Dam, the latest report from consultants GHD has suggested four other options be further explored.

Integrated Water Supply Management, Connolly Dam Pipeline, Storm King Dam and Ballandean Dam have all been thrown back into the fray.

Councillors received the 296 page stage one report from GHD in mid-June but it was only made public on July 26.

THE council's manager of community services and major projects Michael Bell said under the existing National Water Infrastructure Development Fund deed it could no longer proceed to the next stage with Emu Swamp Dam.

"One of the options council is currently considering is the lodgement of a new application with the federal government to seek funding to explore the other alternatives identified in the consultant's report,” Mr Bell said.

Close to 50 people attended a meeting on Monday night to hammer out the latest developments with GHD consultants, landowners, government departmental staff, councillors and Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg all in attendance.

Councillor Vic Pennisi was the only councillor to vote against the motion when SDRC received and endorsed the findings of the study in June.

He said both those in favour and against any future Emu Swamp Dam were "fairly equally represented” at Monday's meeting.

"It's really a complex issue that stems over many, many years,” Cr Pennisi said.

"I voted against the recommendations, I don't support the recommendations. I've been involved in this process from when I had red hair and now I have grey hair.

"There's been hundreds and hundreds of reports done in the past... largely funded by ratepayers, there has been some government money and a sizable contribution from the irrigators of this community.

"I think the question (on the night) was how long has this been going for? Many, many reports, three previous council's have gone down a path, this council has decided to go down a different path. While I don't support the path, I have to accept the path council has taken. I will continue to advocate on behalf of the growers to deliver this dam.”

Cr Pennisi said it may be a case of "biting the bullet and moving forward”.

"You've got to appreciate that the reports that go back 20 or 30 years suggested the cost of the dam was going to be $4million. It's grown exponentially... it will never be cheaper than it is today. You can't go back to $4million,” he said.

Rob Simcocks, an affected landholder, said the move away from Emu Swamp Dam was a positive one.

"We need the water, that's true, but not if the solution is going to hurt the community,” he said.

Mr Simcocks believes the council's decision was a win for ratepayers as the purported build costs were too big a burden for the community.

Stephen Tancred, chair of the Stanthorpe Community Water Reference Panel, and Ian Henderson, president of the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce, both oppose the council's position and have moved to instigate a community information seminar.

"The public deserve a chance to have the business case explained in more detail as some decisions may be being made on incorrect information and assumptions,” Mr Tancred said.

The seminar will be held at Stanthorpe International Club from 5.45pm on Wednesday, August 9.