Emu Swamp Dam project stalls

DAM SOLUTION: Granite Belt property owner Rob Simcocks is happy to see other water infrastructure options being explored after advocating against Emu Swamp Dam.

PROGRESS on securing reliable water infrastructure for the Granite Belt has once again stalled.

A stage one report on the feasibility of the long-purported Emu Swamp Dam, by consultants GHD, has recommended other options be further explored by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The council was awarded $3.97million in funding under the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund to complete the study in February.

Councillors received the report at a special meeting on June 14 but first made the report findings public on Wednesday.

The nearly 300-page document concluded the current supply from Storm King Dam would not meet urban water needs reliably beyond 2036, with demand expected to reach 250ML a year by 2050.

GHD engineering consultants however did not find Emu Swamp Dam to be the only or most cost-effective option to meet this demand.

SDRC community services and major projects manager Michael Bell said the council had been informed that under the existing NWIDF deed it could not proceed to the next stage.

"This is because the consultant's report has identified a number of alternatives that it has recommended be explored further,” Mr Bell said.

"One of the options council is currently considering is the lodgement of a new application with the Federal Government to seek funding to explore the other alternatives identified in the consultant's report.”

With a price tag of between $59million and $120million for either Ballandean or Emu Swamp Dam, the report also found neither option would be economically viable for the council without significant government subsidy.

SDRC last month resolved to negotiate with the Department of Energy and Water Supply about changing the scope of the grant deed to allow the exploration of other options.

Rob Simcocks, an affected landholder and ratepayer connected to Water Granite Belt, is a long-time advocate of moving away from Emu Swamp Dam.

He said the findings of this latest report were a win for ratepayers who, like him, wanted to see other options explored.

"We need the water, that's true, but not if the solution is going to hurt the community,” Mr Simcocks said.

"We feel there are cheaper, more efficient options rather than something that is downstream and so expensive.

"It's been said that if Emu Swamp Dam was a good idea then SunWater, the body that owns Leslie Dam, would have been in on it years ago.

"But there are other means of securing water for our area that will not hurt everyone.”

Mr Simcocks also said recent comments made by Pikedale irrigator John Pratt in the Warwick Daily News and Stanthorpe Border Post were evidence that not all irrigators supported the progression of the Emu Swamp Dam.

"To have a major irrigator come out and speak publicly against it is really interesting. I see this as a final nail in the coffin for it,” he said.

"What we really want is for the council to look at the water needs for Stanthorpe separate to the irrigators.

The report to councillors also recommended a commitment is sought from irrigators to pay about $38million in aggregate funding where government funding support of between 60-68% is available should eith dam option be progressed.

Cr Vic Pennisi was the only councillor to vote against the motion when SDRC received and endorsed the findings of the study last month.

"Previous councils decided Emu Swamp Dam was the best option and that's why it was progressed as the preferred option,” he said.

"What I had supported was to progress that case as I have been involved in this project for a long time and advocated for this project.

"I will now support council's decision to explore other options and maybe at the end of this process there will still be a discovery that says Emu Swamp Dam is still the best option.

"The irrigators have always said they would pay their fair share. They have have never suggested they want this water for nothing, though there's a limit to what they could afford.”

Cr Pennisi said the true cost of the Emu Swamp Dam construction would not be known until the project had reached the design phase.

The council and GHD consultants will host a public meeting on Monday from 5.30pm at Stanthorpe Civic Centre to discuss the outcome of the report.

Mayor Tracy Dobie encouraged people to read through the report, available at www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/ council/publications.

"We want people to come with accurate information and ask questions,” Cr Dobie said.