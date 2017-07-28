23°
News

Emu Swamp Dam project stalls

Sophie Lester
| 28th Jul 2017 7:50 AM
DAM SOLUTION: Granite Belt property owner Rob Simcocks is happy to see other water infrastructure options being explored after advocating against Emu Swamp Dam.
DAM SOLUTION: Granite Belt property owner Rob Simcocks is happy to see other water infrastructure options being explored after advocating against Emu Swamp Dam. Amy Kadel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PROGRESS on securing reliable water infrastructure for the Granite Belt has once again stalled.

A stage one report on the feasibility of the long-purported Emu Swamp Dam, by consultants GHD, has recommended other options be further explored by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The council was awarded $3.97million in funding under the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund to complete the study in February.

Councillors received the report at a special meeting on June 14 but first made the report findings public on Wednesday.

The nearly 300-page document concluded the current supply from Storm King Dam would not meet urban water needs reliably beyond 2036, with demand expected to reach 250ML a year by 2050.

GHD engineering consultants however did not find Emu Swamp Dam to be the only or most cost-effective option to meet this demand.

SDRC community services and major projects manager Michael Bell said the council had been informed that under the existing NWIDF deed it could not proceed to the next stage.

"This is because the consultant's report has identified a number of alternatives that it has recommended be explored further,” Mr Bell said.

"One of the options council is currently considering is the lodgement of a new application with the Federal Government to seek funding to explore the other alternatives identified in the consultant's report.”

With a price tag of between $59million and $120million for either Ballandean or Emu Swamp Dam, the report also found neither option would be economically viable for the council without significant government subsidy.

SDRC last month resolved to negotiate with the Department of Energy and Water Supply about changing the scope of the grant deed to allow the exploration of other options.

Rob Simcocks, an affected landholder and ratepayer connected to Water Granite Belt, is a long-time advocate of moving away from Emu Swamp Dam.

He said the findings of this latest report were a win for ratepayers who, like him, wanted to see other options explored.

"We need the water, that's true, but not if the solution is going to hurt the community,” Mr Simcocks said.

"We feel there are cheaper, more efficient options rather than something that is downstream and so expensive.

"It's been said that if Emu Swamp Dam was a good idea then SunWater, the body that owns Leslie Dam, would have been in on it years ago.

"But there are other means of securing water for our area that will not hurt everyone.”

Mr Simcocks also said recent comments made by Pikedale irrigator John Pratt in the Warwick Daily News and Stanthorpe Border Post were evidence that not all irrigators supported the progression of the Emu Swamp Dam.

"To have a major irrigator come out and speak publicly against it is really interesting. I see this as a final nail in the coffin for it,” he said.

"What we really want is for the council to look at the water needs for Stanthorpe separate to the irrigators.

The report to councillors also recommended a commitment is sought from irrigators to pay about $38million in aggregate funding where government funding support of between 60-68% is available should eith dam option be progressed.

Cr Vic Pennisi was the only councillor to vote against the motion when SDRC received and endorsed the findings of the study last month.

"Previous councils decided Emu Swamp Dam was the best option and that's why it was progressed as the preferred option,” he said.

"What I had supported was to progress that case as I have been involved in this project for a long time and advocated for this project.

"I will now support council's decision to explore other options and maybe at the end of this process there will still be a discovery that says Emu Swamp Dam is still the best option.

"The irrigators have always said they would pay their fair share. They have have never suggested they want this water for nothing, though there's a limit to what they could afford.”

Cr Pennisi said the true cost of the Emu Swamp Dam construction would not be known until the project had reached the design phase.

The council and GHD consultants will host a public meeting on Monday from 5.30pm at Stanthorpe Civic Centre to discuss the outcome of the report.

Mayor Tracy Dobie encouraged people to read through the report, available at www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/ council/publications.

"We want people to come with accurate information and ask questions,” Cr Dobie said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  emu swamp dam southern downs regional council

Big brass concert will make this town swing

Big brass concert will make this town swing

Southern Downs students and leading jazz musicians are joining forces to give a one-night only tribute to the 1930s swing era

Mosquitoes buzzy infecting 100 locals with diseases

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

Mosquitoes have infected 92 Darling Downs health district residents

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

GOOD TIMES: Fill in the day with great food and upbeat tunes.

Tasty food with upbeat tunes are on offer today

Rummage the day away

DIVE ON IN: The Suitcase Rummage is a popular event.

Popular Jumpers and Jazz event is on the move.

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Allora Cup and craft market is next Warwick race meeting

RACING: Real Favulous wins a previous Railway Hotel Allora Cup.

Warwick Turf Club going a bit crafty

This weekend is crunch time for the Cowboys

Warwick Cowboys A-grade five-eighth Brad Morrish.

Win or miss finals is scenario for A and reserve grades

Golf club joins in the spirit of Jumpers and Jazz

J AND J: Judy Lester, Janet Davis, Patricia Eastwell and Helen Olsen after decorating the tree outside Warwick Golf Club.

Rug up your buggy or cart and head to golf

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves and alliances.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.