En route to the Ekka

COMPETITION READY: Ronan Hullock, 16, will travel to the Ekka this week with the Scots PGC College Cattle Club.

FROM wandering around the ring to hung on a hook, students from Scots PGC College will get a taste of life in the show ring from start to finish at the Ekka this week.

A team of six students will be travelling to Brisbane to take part in the under-18s and school division of the show, which draws 35 schools and 300 entrants.

Scots PGC agricultural science teacher Peter Collett said seven head of cattle from the school would be on display including six steers and one heifer.

"We've got some really competitive steers this year, I'm quietly confident they'll perform well,” Mr Collett said.

After parading around the ring, the cattle will then be judged the following day on the quality of their meat.

Mr Collett said this experience can be challenging, but it is important for students to develop an understanding of the industry.

"They understand what's going to take place, they understand that's what happens,” he said.

Scots PGC is a regular competitor, with individuals and cattle both picking up places in recent years.

Mr Collett said the field had become more competitive, but being involved in the show wasn't all about placing.

It also helps to build vital life skills, which can be applied to any industry students enter after school.

Students train twice a week and take a hands-on role in feeding and preparing the cattle on show day.

"It requires commitment, which is an important life skill,” Mr Collett said.

"Not only do they have to get up early to feed and prepare cattle on show day.

"They've got to deal with members of the public who are coming up to them and asking questions.”

Students develop knowledge of feeding the animals and formulating rations, as well as an understanding of the desirable characteristics of a steer.

Junior judging at the Ekka allows students to put their knowledge into practice.

Year 12 student Justin Rhode plans to take part in the junior judging, after previously participating at the Toowoomba Show and Ekka.

He looks forward to the opportunity to voice his opinion about the quality of the cattle in the ring.

"It's broadening my knowledge of the cattle industry, you get to meet a lot of people and see a lot of breeds of cattle,” he said.

Utilising his judging skills, Justin believes the school's best chance at success is Scots PGC Ned.

He believes strong length and depth, as well as good softness will help him perform well both in the ring and on the hook.

But he hopes to see strong results across the board.

"They've put in a big effort in preparing and showing the steers earlier in the year,” he said.

"Hopefully we'll see some big results in the quality of the cattle.”