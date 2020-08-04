END OF AN ERA: Darryl Chapman farewells Akooramak

STEPPING DOWN: After more than two decades in the role, Akooramak CEO Darryl Chapman will retire at the end of October. Picture: contributed

STEPPING DOWN: After more than two decades in the role, Akooramak CEO Darryl Chapman will retire at the end of October. Picture: contributed

AFTER more than two decades on the job, Darryl Chapman is retiring as chief executive officer at Akooramak Care of Older Persons.

Leading the aged care facility through both triumphs and hardship for close to 23 years, the CEO will step down at the end of October to join his wife in retirement.

Despite the tumultuous nature of the past year, Mr Chapman said he knew it was the right time for him to move on.

“I just felt it was time to go, which was the main thing for me,” Mr Chapman said.

“My wife has been retired for a couple of years now, and we have grandchildren that we’ll hopefully see more once all the virus restrictions settle down.

“Family and extended family are an important part of my life, just as I think I’ve been in important part of other people’s lives over the past 20-plus years.”

Mr Chapman said he was “extremely privileged” to have worked within the Akooramak community, and would always hold special memories of the residents and carers.

“My role has never really been just a job, and I’ve worked with a lot of people who have the same feeling – there’s a significant degree of emotional involvement,” he said.

“I’ve met hundreds of residents over my time here, and there’s always going to be a few characters who stand out, and the memories I’ve shared with them are particularly important to me.

“Most aged in their 90s have been through a fair bit over the years, and I think younger people today could probably learn a lot from them.”

With a little more than two months left as the facility’s CEO, Mr Chapman will remain focused on guiding Akooramak through the coronavirus and finding the perfect successor.

“We owe our older Australians. We celebrate their lives on a daily basis, and they’re very inspiring people, and it’s something I’m very passionate about,” he said.

“I’ve learnt more from everyone I’ve been associates with more than I’ve ever taught them, I’m sure.

“I like to think the facility and services are a little bit better for my having been there, and I’m sure they’ll find someone who will be able to carry on my legacy.”

MORE STORIES:

‘Another hit’: Tough road forward after cancellation

Warwick to benefit from thousands of dollars in prizes

‘Unseasonable’ rain predicted in Warwick

