“End of an era”: Newsagency prepares for final delivery

FOR almost 44 years, Hynes Newsagency has delivered copies of the Daily News to the doorsteps of loyal readers across the Warwick community.

However, as the paper makes the move to an all-digital format from next week, the local mainstay is preparing for a final busy week of stocking and delivering the WDN.

Hynes Newsagency co-owner Peter Hynes said the store had already been inundated with requests from Warwick residents keen to get their hands on Saturday’s final printed edition.

“We should get a few extra papers for sure, because everyone will want a copy of the last paper for prosperity or whatever,” Mr Hynes said.

“We’re still going to stock the papers that are in circulation, and we’ll keep delivering all the mail-service ones for everyone out in the country, but no more in town.

“We’ve just got to the point now where the Daily News was about 95 per cent of our total deliveries, so it would just make it totally unviable for us to keep delivering papers.”

Mr Hynes said the abrupt end to almost 40 years of tradition had left many older readers “shattered” at losing the printed paper, and said the newsagents too would miss that community connection.

“One lady was actually in tears when I told her we weren’t going to be doing delivery anymore, and she just asked what she was going to be able to do,” he said.

“You have people who come in and pay their papers each week, so you get used to seeing them regularly and having that personal service.

“It’s the end of an era for us, really – you can’t replace it exactly.”

However, even as a defining era of the Hynes Newsagency draws to a close, Mr Hynes said their only option was to continue looking to the digitally driven future.

“Our last paper run won’t be anything spectacular – it’ll just be another day in paradise, living the dream,” Mr Hynes joked.

“We’ll keep trying to service all the people and we’ll keep selling newspapers while they’re still being printed, because you can’t have a newsagency without any news.

“It’s certainly pointing in the online direction though – it’s going to affect everybody, and we will all have to make the move eventually.”

