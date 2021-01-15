END OF AN ERA: Warwick farewells Target Country

Warwick Target Country team, led by store manager Shelly Duke (front, third from left) in their final days in-store.

Warwick Target Country team, led by store manager Shelly Duke (front, third from left) in their final days in-store.

WARWICK’S Target Country store will close its doors for the final time this weekend, marking the end of the era for Rose City shoppers.

Initially opening in Rose City Shoppingworld before moving to its current Grafton St site in May 2005, the outlet will officially shut down at 5pm Saturday.

Parent company Wesfarmers announced in May that Warwick would be one of 92 Target stores nationwide converted into a Kmart outlet.

Another 75 Target stores were closed permanently.

The news was initially met with mixed reactions from the Warwick community, with residents expressing their excitement, concern, or disappointment on social media.

“Woohoo, that’s the best news ever! Awesome, it’s about time,” Sharon Edmunds said.

“Warwick is finally getting Kmart, whoop whoop! Only thing is we are losing Target,” Rebecca Kinsella said.

Others said they were sad to lose Target and would prefer to keep it’s ‘higher-quality” products over Kmart.

What Warwick residents can expect from their new Kmart Hub outlet.

A Kmart spokeswoman said eager shoppers wouldn’t wait long for Warwick’s new K-hub outlet, with the grand opening currently set for February 6.

“Since Target made an announcement to transform the store network back in May (with a smaller number of stores and a stronger focus online), we have successfully converted 12 Kmart stores and seven brand-new concept K-hubs,” the spokeswoman said.

“We’re committed to opening stores in new communities so that we can reach even more people.

“We can’t wait to introduce the community of Warwick to our brand new concept K-hub store.”

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm recruitment numbers at this stage, but all current Target employees were offered a spot in the K-hub store.

While dates are yet to be released for the Stanthorpe Target Country’s similar conversion, Kmart has indicated works will begin in February for an end-of-month opening.

