UP FOR GRABS: The beloved Thai Restaurant is in the heart of the Warwick CBD in Palmerin St.
News

End of era as popular Warwick restaurant hits market

Tessa Flemming
2nd Dec 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER cooking up a storm for thousands of Warwick residents over the years, the owner of the Rose City’s only Thai restaurant is finally looking to hang up her apron.

JY Thai, in Palmerin St, was started about five years ago by Mayuret Hibberd.

JY Thai on 159 Palmerin St
Ms Hibberd opened the business seeking a way to raise her kids and impress with authentic Thai cuisine.

But now she is ready to pass the baton.

“I still love it but my health is not good and it is hard work working full-time now,” she said.

“Now that my kids are finished school, I also don’t have worry about the money as much.”

JY Thai on the inside, with room for 50 people.
The new comes as Ms Hibberd closed the store for 24 weeks and reduced hours from six day trading to two days of dinner takeaway.

Ms Hibberd said she would be looking for someone to take over the Thai restaurant, but a new owner didn’t necessarily have to follow in her footsteps.

“If they want to buy the building, that is a possibility too, but I’m not worried if it’s not continued as a Thai restaurant,” she said.

The spot has space for 50 people.

The restaurant is listed for $60,000 neg. For further information phone 0435 447 928

