Endeavour recycling expands, delivering jobs boost

BOTTLE COLLECTION: Warwick’s Endeavour Foundation recycling plant and op shop are both set to reopen this month, bringing almost 10 new jobs to town. Picture: Javiar Encalada.

AFTER months of closure during the coronavirus pandemic, Warwick’s Endeavour Foundation facilities are finally set to get back up and running.

With Stage 3 restrictions now well underway, Endeavour’s recycling collection and Foundation Industries branch are set to reopen July 20, with the op shop not too far behind.

Endeavour operations manager for recycling Arthur Ziakas said work resuming at the Activity St facilities created eight new casual positions, all needing to be filled as soon as possible.

“We’re reopening our Foundation Industries workshop, so we’ve got a few positions there to backfill from lockdown,” Mr Ziakas said.

“We’re also playing a bit of catch-up on our staff at the original recycling worksite, which will also reopen back to its normal capacity.

“We had a couple of open positions even before things went downhill, so we need to replace those people as well because we obviously couldn’t during lockdown.”

Mr Ziakas added that the Warwick branch’s recycling collection efforts would also be covering more ground from this month, further expanding their workload.

“We’re covering an extra area for a couple of months, just at the transfer station,” he said.

“It’s basically the areas we’re doing now, and taking everything back to the same site we’re at now, we’re just expanding out and covering a few extra blocks.”

One of the biggest employers of people with disabilities in the region, Mr Ziakas said completely reopening Warwick’s Endeavour facilities would be a welcome return to normal for the whole team.

“You finally feel like you’re getting back to pre-COVID times, and we’re so glad to be back,” he said.

“Not having a shop open hasn’t been the best of scenarios, and for safety reasons we didn’t have the guys with disabilities working in the factory either.

“We obviously need to have the staff back to help support those guys, and we’ve just missed everyone, so we’re really looking forward to having them all back.”