Endeavour restricts services to combat coronavirus

SQUEAKY CLEAN: Endeavour employee Hayley Curry practices more strict hygiene measures to keep employees safe and well during the pandemic.

SQUEAKY CLEAN: Endeavour employee Hayley Curry practices more strict hygiene measures to keep employees safe and well during the pandemic.

THE closure of several of the Endeavour Foundation’s Warwick initiatives should be no cause for distress, disability advocate Peter Stacy says.

Last week the foundation announced the closure of its learning and lifestyle hubs, and the tip shop, and tightened restrictions on entry to the Activity St Foundation industries site amid Covid-19 concerns.

Mr Stacy said changes might be difficult for people living with disabilities, such as his son Leigh who works on the site, but he was more concerned about containing the spread.

“At this point, Leigh is still able to work at the Activity St site, and we’ll adapt if he can’t for a while,” he said.

“What I am concerned with is the people’s behaviour of not social distancing which has led to this.

“It’s true to say that any changes that aren’t exciting are a difficult adjustment for people living with disability.”

Mr Stacy believed adjustments should be the responsibility of the general community rather than those who lack ability.

“These restrictions are only in place and only need to be adjusted to because of the silly people going out to the pub or having gatherings of over two people,” he said.

Executive general manager service delivery Kerin McMahon said staff on the Activity St site had tried their best to ensure employees understood the need for stricter hygiene.