Enforcement notices to be issued over creek spill

INVESTIGATIONS into the cause of a wastewater spill in Stanthorpe are ongoing.

Southern Downs Regional Council's director of engineering services Peter See said enforcement notices would be issued within 28 days.

This follows the revelation a total of more than 100,000 litres of water, containing untreated effluent, had flowed into from the Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant into Quart Pot Creek in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

"This week's spill... was largely due to a high number of illegal stormwater connections into the sewer, coupled with the high intensity rainfall,” Mr See said.

"With regard to the illegal stormwater connections, an investigation will be completed by an inflow and infiltration study.

"This will involve a contractor smoke testing the connections.”

Mr See said most of the spill consisted mostly of stormwater, rather than human waste.

"There would only have been a small amount of raw water released, which would have been heavily diluted with the substantial rainfalls,” he said.

"Council notified the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection in accordance with the relevant notification requirements, and signage was erected.

"As part of the notification process, water sample testing is to be undertaken within 24hours of the spill, the following day and again in seven days following the initial incident.”

He said the council was awaiting results of the initial sample.

While those downstream, including farmers, had not been notified of the spill, Mr See said this wasn't required.

"There is no requirement by the environmental authority which says that council must notify downstream users,” he said.

"It should also be remembered that the river system is an unstable and inconsistent environment.

"There is no control over what gets washed into the river from roads, fields or general stormwater.”

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection confirmed they had been notified about the incident, which it will investigate along with several others of its kind in the Stanthorpe region.