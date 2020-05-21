English teacher’s guide to Aussie slang
Ever wondered what a lorry or an ABC store is? Well, an English teacher in the UK has taken to YouTube to share a useful guide revealing the differences between British, American and Australian slang.
Lucy Earl, a 25-year-old from Hertfordshire in southern England, released a guide to her four million YouTube subscribers on the various slang used in western countries, with the help of Australian and American bloggers.
"We may all speak the same language," she said, "but we speak with different accents and different vocabulary, so this video is perfect for improving your vocabulary.
"English isn't a strictly phonetic language. The way a word is written in English may not give you an indication at all as to how it's pronounced."
There's likely been many an Aussie tourist who visited a US store and asked for a pair of thongs, only to be met with a strange look and potentially two sets of women's underwear.
Or an American asking for a "comforter" - which Down Under is more commonly known as a "doona", and in England, is called a "duvet".
Our "gumboots" become "wellies" on a trip to the UK, or "rain boots" in America. And if you're after a bottle of wine while abroad, it's not the "bottle-o" you need - it's the British "off-licence" or an American "ABC store".
WHAT THESE WORDS MEAN IN THE US AND UK
Truck
UK: Lorry
US: Tractor trailer
Togs
UK: Swimming costume
US: Bathing suit
Doona
UK: Duvet
US: Comforter
Capsicums
UK: Peppers
US: Bell peppers
Bottle-O
UK: Off-licence
US: ABC store
Singlet
UK: Vest
US: Wife beater