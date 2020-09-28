Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

'Enough is Enough': reader fed up with border rules

28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT HAS all got out of hand.

An arrogant Premier dictating and rude to the Prime Minister.

A Health Minister saying she has allowed certain people into our state because they are "making us a lot of money".

Keeping our borders closed, ruining hundreds of businesses, depriving patients of health care.

Already responsible for the death of an unborn twin.

Now tonight on the news we have the young girl from Canberra - which has been free of Covid for two months - taken to view her father's body two hours after his funeral.

We do not live in Russia or China.

Law abiding citizens - have we had enough of this?

- J. HANSEN, Toowoomba

More Stories

letter to the editor toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        Premium Content TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        News Travel restrictions have driven holiday-makers to the region, gifting the town a prestigious new title.

        • 28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        Premium Content CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        News Four episodes will be shot from Leslie Dam, highlighting the town and the...

        Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Premium Content Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Health It’s a syndrome not usually associated with the elderly, but it is now afflicting...