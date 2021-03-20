ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Lister's petition to crackdown on crime

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: James Lister MP is pushing for more state action to be taken against repeat crime offenders.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: James Lister MP is pushing for more state action to be taken against repeat crime offenders.

More than 700 Southern Downs residents overnight have signed MP Jame Lister's parliamentary petition calling on the House to act on "recidivist crime" in Warwick and Goondiwindi.

The Southern Downs MP launched the petition on Friday amid growing frustration over a state government Youth Justice Amendment Bill awaiting debate in parliament.

In the petition, MP Lister stated a growing number of car thefts, vandalisms, assaults, dangerous driving and other crime was due to the "repeal of the offence of breach of bail" made by the Palaszczuk government in their first term.

"Our excellent police and the law-abiding people of Gundy and Warwick are sick and tired of repeat offenders being let straight back onto the streets time after time," Mr Lister wrote.

"It's disgraceful that night after night the same offenders commit the same break-ins, car thefts, property damage, assaults and hooning.

"The rights of good citizens who abide by and uphold the law are more important than the rights of offenders."

Earlier on March 12, Lister spoke in parliament over the upcoming bill and said without greater measures, Southern Downs residents and councils could be adversely affected.

"One of the sectors affected particularly is Goondiwindi Regional Council because I know that staff there are immensely proud of the work they do to keep the gardens and facilities in good nick and they lose vehicles, they lose structures and so forth to vandalism," he said.

"This is a matter which is causing a lot of consternation and concern in the community. "

In his speech at the time, Mr Lister read out a letter from Goondiwindi resident David Parker who feared growing crime could result in a resurgence of riot and vigilante behaviour in the town.

"We do not need Goondiwindi to return to the ways of the past with riots and retaliation among our communities but it is my fear I'm seeing a smoulder from local communities from both sides of the border that needs to be extinguished," Mr Lister read on Mr Parker's behalf.

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg has previously spoken out about how repeat offenders were a growing menace in the community.

"For the vast majority, the system works and we need to support that pathway for those individuals. However, for a hardened few, the current system is not deterring them from further offences," Cr Springborg said in February.