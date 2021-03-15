‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’: Warwick fights for women’s rights

Eliza and Cynthia Hoffman, Julie Gliori, Jo McNally, Sue Hamlet, Jim and Judy Hefferan, Clare Cotton, Susan Cruickshank, Sue York, Marco Gliori, and Sandra Wilson at the women's rights protest outside Member for Maranoa David Littleproud's Palmerin St office.



“Enough is enough – end the violence. We want it to be safe for women to speak up. Be the voice of change”.

These were the messages a small but strong group of Warwick activists wanted to send to Member for Maranoa David Littleproud ahead of the landmark March 4 Justice petition being heard in Parliament.

The protest outside the representative’s Palmerin St office on Monday formed part of a national day of action, calling on the government to act against gendered violence in the workplace.

Warwick protest organiser Sue Hamlet said she and her fellow activists were calling on "decent people to stand up".

With more than a dozen people turning out at the Warwick event on less than 24 hours’ notice, organiser Sue Hamlet said it was clear how important the issue was to the community.

“I think (Mr Littleproud) is a decent man, and decent people need to stand up,” she said.

“We might live in the most conservative electorate in Australia, but we care about this stuff. “It’s not about political affiliation, it’s about justice, safety, equity, and respect.

“All it takes for sexism to survive is for good people to stand by and do nothing, say nothing.”

The Warwick group left behind strong messages for the MP through sticky notes and slogans written in chalk.

Sue was joined by Southern Downs councillors Jo McNally and Marco Gliori, along with a number of other passionate residents, several of whom were heading to the march in Toowoomba later that day.

For Clare Cotton and Sandra Wilson, the March 4 Justice petition was a stark reminder of how far Australia had to go in undoing power imbalance in the workplace.



“I joined the workplace more than 60 years ago, and nothing has changed. There was gender inequality and sexual abuse of power, harassment – and what has changed?” Clare said.

Cynthia Hoffman said she brought her daughter Eliza, 7, to the protest to show her she should always have her voice heard.

“Hopefully it’s different by the time Eliza grows up, or even before then … I think it’s important to show our next generation that this needs to stop now.”

For more information on the March 4 Justice petition, click here.