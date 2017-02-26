Entries needed for sheep dog trials at Warwick Show

Rhonda Bradbery, of Brisbane, and Zec in a sheep dog trial at Karara late last year.

ENTRIES are needed for the annual sheep dog trials at the Warwick Show.

The 150th annual show is on March 24-26 and the sheep dog trials will be on the Friday and Saturday.

Volunteer extraordinaire John Dwan is the steward for the dog trials which will be held in Evans Paddock.

"We expect handlers and their dogs from many parts of Queensland and parts of New South Wales,” show chairman John Wilson said.

Some of the action on the Friday will be the heavy horse show as well as prime cattle judging.

The State Country Championships will be held in showjumping under the direction of steward Christine Bradfield.

"We expect to attract many of the best showjumpers in Queensland,” he said.

"Warwick showjumpers always do well in state events so I expect some the championship ribbons to stay in Warwick.”

Ring steward Sue Bondfield has boosted the showhorse program with more classes which is part of the show local day on Friday.

"Friday is dubbed local day and Saturday and Sunday are open days although the showjuming will be an open event on all three days,” Mr Wilson said.

The Friday night program, which will include the official opening, will start at 6pm and Mr Wilson is hoping for a bumper crowd.

"It will finish with fireworks and the demolition derby which has $1000 prizemoney,” he said.

Entries at the show office, information 46619060.