Environmental crusader wins extra tool to protect planet

LIVING life with the environment in mind has become second nature for Susan Cruickshank, with her food, clothes, bags, household energy and even pets going through some form of recycling.

She utilises the compost bin, buys clothes from ethical providers, has installed solar panels at her home and her dogs were rescue pets from Southern Downs ARK.

She is also the coordinator of Boomerang Bags in Warwick, a volunteer organisation making reusable bags from recycled fabric such as tea towels and curtains.

By chance, Mrs Cruickshank won a prize last week that would help her boost her effort for the environment event further.

She was the September winner of a Southern Downs Regional Council promotion for the MY SDRC App, taking home a Can-O-Worms worm farm.

Mrs Cruickshank said winning the prize gave her a kick along to keep helping the planet.

"I was really excited because we already compost and we do as much recycling as we can and this would certainly help handle some things that our constipated compost bin would not handle,” she said.

"We're very happy to have it and to try it so the small veggie garden could get the benefit of what the worms create for us.”

Boomerang bags has been a major focus for Mrs Cruickshank this year, as she has worked hard to support the establishment of the community group in the Rose City.

She said progress is being made, with the first round of 37 bags now ready to be distributed to businesses.

Thirty of those will be available at Nutritional Health and Wealth, most likely from this week.

More bags will also be available for purchase at Just Because Gifts and Flowers.

"We have some very supportive businesses who are assisting in different parts of the process,” she said.

Residents have also donated sewing machines and about six volunteers have been working alongside Mrs Cruickshank, but she said more are always welcome.

Thinking twice about her impact on the environment has been a life-long habit for Mrs Cruickshank.

Now with her new compost bin and fresh boost of motivation, she is eager to continue doing what she can to support the earth's longevity.

"We've only got one planet and I think that for too long we've all walked with really big feet and left a really big mess of the planet,” Mrs Cruickshank said.

"I'd like to be a bit more responsible with my planet and how I handle it and in a gentle way encourage others to do what they can.

"If we make choices as consumers then manufacturers and suppliers will follow.”

For more information about Boomerang Bags or to express interest in joining the group, visit the Boomerang Bags Warwick Facebook page.