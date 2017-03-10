Epic trek for Warwick team

RARE REST: Ready to train hard are Avril Brown, Judi Gray, Linda Coombes and Annie Bradford.

FOUR Warwick women are about to attempt something many wouldn't dream of trying.

Judi Gray, Annie Bradford, Linda Coombes and Avril Brown have signed up for Oxfam Trailwalker Brisbane 2017 and are looking to complete the 100km hike in 30 hours.

The walk, which takes place from June 16-18, also has a 55km option.

The 100km trail stretches from Mt Glorious on Brisbane's north side to MtCoot-tha.

Ms Gray said the four women were all about fitness and running.

"We normally do all the fun runs,” she said.

"But we saw this and wanted to something for a really good cause.”

Ms Gray said the team did a 50km event last year.

"So this year we decided to challenge ourselves and it's great it's all in the name of support for Oxfam,” she said.

"We did the 50km in eight hours so while we've got 48hours to complete this hike, we're looking to do it in 30 hours, non-stop.

"We'll have a support team close by as well, Lyn McKillop and Rachel Close.”

Ms Gray said the team, named JALA Clan, hoped to raised $3500 for the cause.

"We'll be looking for sponsorships and donations of course, so far I have $100 from my dad,” she said.

"But we're also hosting a few events to raise extra.

"On Thursday, March 23, at 6pm we're having a movie night at Warwick Twin Cinemas.

"The movie is Beauty and the Beast, tickets are $20 and food and drinks will be provided.

"We're also wanting to do a Mother's Day fashion parade but are still working out the details for that one.”

Ms Gray said the four women weren't at all daunted by the epic trek facing them.

"No, we're excited,” she said.

"If anything I'd be a bit worried about walking through the night.

"The legs might be fine but whether the head can stay awake.

"It's at that point we'll all be grateful for the rest of the team to help us push along.”

Ms Gray said the team had already started training for the event.

"We run all the time anyway but have a 12-week training schedule from Oxfam that we've started,” she said.

"So we will run or walk four days this week and we'll begin to ramp that up.

"We're also training for Pentath-run, which is 42km over five races in two days.”

Ms Gray said the ladies had a few different runs around town that they did as part of their running group.

"Avril lives on a property so we're doing a 12-hour hike this weekend,” she said.

"You can practice on the actual trail but we're wanting to keep that as a surprise and we don't want to travel two hours to hike 12, so we'll keep all the training local.

"And there's so much support from the Oxfam team as well, about nutrition and the right walking shoes etc, it'll just be a lot of fun.”

To support the team go to trailwalker.oxfam.org.au/ my/team/27107.