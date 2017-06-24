20°
Epic trek raises thousands

Sophie Lester
| 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
TRAIL OF GLORY: Rachel Close, Judi Gray, Annie Bradford, Avril Brown, Linda Coombes and Lyn McKillop finishing the 100km Oxfam trailwalk at Mt Coot-tha.
TRAIL OF GLORY: Rachel Close, Judi Gray, Annie Bradford, Avril Brown, Linda Coombes and Lyn McKillop finishing the 100km Oxfam trailwalk at Mt Coot-tha. Contributed

A MAMMOTH hike over 100km of bushland is not how most people would elect to spend their weekend.

But for six Warwick women, all part of the same running crew, it was an adventure of a lifetime.

Linda Coombes, Judi Gray, Avril Brown and Annie Bradford took on the task for the Oxfam Trail Walk last weekend, with friends Lyn McKillop and Rachel Close in tow as their support crew.

"It was a lot more difficult than we expected, and 25 people pulled out not long into the trail," Judi said.

"The Brisbane trail goes from Mt Glorious all the way to Mt Coot-tha and it's over some serious terrain with 600m elevations.

"We had 48 hours to do it but we managed to do it in 28 hours 32 minutes - the fastest was just more than 13 hours.

"It was quite muddy on the trail because it had just rained and there were 14 water crossings - most of them were quite shallow but one was knee-deep and we had to take our shoes off."

Starting off at 8.30am on Friday, the team reached the finish line just after 1pm the following day, raising $3220 from their efforts.

"We didn't sleep a wink," Annie said.

"We had all done runs before for fun being in the same group for about five years, but it was nice to do it for a reason."

"We had all heard of Oxfam before and thought it would be a good one to do because it helps both in Australia and overseas," Judi said.

"We didn't get to stop at all on the course but there are six stops along the course that support crews could meet us at.

"From the 154 teams that were doing the walk it meant the first two stops were absolutely packed out, but by the third stop around 12 hours in our supports met us with blankets and hot chicken soup, chocolate slice and fresh socks."

The women said they were thrilled with their efforts, and were already on the road to recovery and getting back into running.

"I don't think we'd do it again next year though," Linda said.

"I think we might need a different challenge.

"We want to say thank you to everyone who supported us and donated to our fundraisers throughout the year."

Topics:  charity fitness oxfam trail walk warwick community

