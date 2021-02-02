Eratic highway driver caught at Bororen

A man who chose to drive home from a rural pub in the Gladstone region faced court on Monday on a drink-driving charge.

William John Chappell, 51, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to the offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Chappell’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

On January 25 this year, at 7.05pm, police from Tannum Sands were tasked with intercepting a vehicle driving erratically on the Bruce Highway at Bororen.

When Tannum police arrived, Miram Vale police had already intercepted Chappell for a breath and saliva test.

Prior to testing Chappell, police noted the smell of liquor on his breath, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

When questioned, Chappell said he had been drinking rum and beer since 2pm at the Miriam Vale Hotel and his last drink was 10 minutes before driving.

A subsequent breath test returned a 0.148 blood alcohol reading.

In court, Chappell told Mr Milburn that he was very remorseful for his actions and blamed his conduct on familial issues.

“I haven’t seen my daughter, who lives in Vietnam, for over 12 months due to COVID-19,” he said.

“My house is also on the market so I am trying to find a new place to live and suffer from depression at times.”

Chappell also submitted a character reference for the court’s consideration which detailed his ongoing ambassador status at Bluecare.

Mr Milburn fined Chappell $950 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

