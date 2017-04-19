Escaping big city lights to find a Warwick home

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Jason King

BUSINESSMAN Jason King has wasted no time making himself and his family a home in Warwick.



After moving to town last year to take over the Beaurepaires franchise on Albion St, Mr King said he had grown to love living in the Rose City.



"I grew up in Casino, so I've been familiar with Warwick for many years," he said.



"I'd always wanted to return to Casino, but the opportunities for work and business just aren't there.



"We're really happy here and I'm also happy how the business has grown in a short space of time."



At the age of 18, Mr King left his hometown and headed to Sydney to begin a diesel fitter's apprenticeship.



"I lasted about 10 years in Sydney," Mr King said.



"But I hated every minute.



"I've never really been cut out for the city life, and throwing a country boy into the big city didn't mix."



Mr King said he worked for years as a doorman in Kings Cross to earn extra cash.



"I saw it all," he said.



"And none of it was nice - shootings, drugs, bashings, you name it.



"Eventually I wanted to get as far away from that as possible."



Mr King said playing sport broke up the monotony.



Mr King said his wife Jenna was a city girl, which made leaving a little harder.



"I wanted to head back to Casino, but we decided on the Gold Coast as a trade-off," he said.



"We lived at Mt Tamborine, which nice, but eventually it became full of people trying to tell me how I should live my life, which I'm not a fan of."



Mr King said this as well as a few other things spurred his decisions for a quieter life.



"I was working in a state role in Brisbane and wanted something else," he said.



"A mate got into a franchise and I started looking around.



"I figured it might be time to find my own business."



Mr King said he saw the Warwick Beaurepaires was up for sale and made his mind up quickly.



"I certainly wanted to be further from the rat race," he said.



"It took Jenna a little longer but she's really taken to Warwick, and has been looking around for a property for us.



"I did a bit of research on the schools here for my boys and it's a sporty town which suits us all very well.



"I played A-grade rugby league in Sydney, and I'm I might like to hit the field again next year after a couple of seasons off."



Mr King said settling in to life in Warwick had been easy.



"Everyone so far has been very friendly and welcoming," he said.



"And I've struck a few strong friendships already.



"Ideally I think Warwick could benefit from more large businesses, bringing jobs, growth, money and everything else that goes along with that.



"I understand unemployment is a bit high in town at the moment, so more jobs, more opportunities would be good for everyone.



Mr King said it seemed like the town was headed in the right direction.



"I think the Rose City Shoppingworld getting a spruce up is a great thing," he said.



"It's the epicentre of town.



"It looks like there'll be room for a few more businesses in there, which another good thing."



