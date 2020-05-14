Iconic event a wipeout, but $500k is still in the pipeline

An institution of over 50 years is the latest event to fall victim to coronavirus restrictions.

QUEENSLAND'S iconic Surf Girl ball has fallen victim to COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped some of the state's most dedicated female lifesavers raising over $500,000 for their surf clubs.

An institution since 1964, the ball was to have been held at The Star Gold Coast this weekend, but has been one of many major events cancelled as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Despite not being able to celebrate their success and see one of them crowned 2019-20 Surf Girl, the eight finalists still raised just under $530,000.

Currumbin Vikings Surf Club finalist Courtney Taylor said it was strange and unusual not to have the ball, one of the highlights of the Gold Coast social calendar.

"It's disappointing, but it's important that everyone remains safe at this time," she said.

"Even though we can't get together to celebrate, it doesn't take away from the difference we have made for ourselves, our clubs and community."

Finalists in this year’s Summer Surf Girl competition

Surf Life Saving Queensland CEO Dave Whimpey said the Surf Girl ambassadors had raised vital funds for surf clubs at a time when they had been forced to close due to COVID-19.

The funds raised this year took the total since Surf Girl started to more than $17 million.

"All of the money raised will be filtered back to their Queensland surf clubs for surf safety education, member development, maintenance and purchase of new rescue equipment, increasing volunteer memberships and expanding training programs," Mr Whimpey said.

"Considering everything happening in the world right now, the funds could not have come at a better time for our clubs."

SLSQ is considering whether to still crown a Surf Girl winner later in the year.

