EVENT GUIDE: BBQ bonanza, 100th celebrations and more

TASTY: Sam Lyons and Isabella Staal enjoying the food at the 2017 BBQ and Beer Roadshow, coming to Warwick this weekend. Pic Peter Wallis

TASTY: Sam Lyons and Isabella Staal enjoying the food at the 2017 BBQ and Beer Roadshow, coming to Warwick this weekend. Pic Peter Wallis

Warwick’s 2021 event calendar is on a full return with a bucketload of fun planned for this weekend.

Whether you’re into barbecue, films or car rallies, Warwick Daily News has an option for you.

Check out the full list below:

FIRST ANNUAL MALT AND PEAT RESEARCH MEETING

Give your tastebuds something to remember with this tasting session at The Butterworth Arms.

The night will feature five blind whisky tasting as well as snacks and lucky door prizes.

Numbers are limited so contact the bar on 0431 322 691 to book.

WHEN: Friday from 5pm

WHERE: The Butterworth Arms, inside The Weeping Mulberry

COST: $55 for early bookings or $60 on the night

SKATE NIGHTS

Strap on your rollerskates and head down to Killarney for a night of family fun.

The bar is open with steak, burger and chips for mum and dad.

WHERE: Killarney Recreation Club

WHEN: Friday from 5pm

COST: Free

LIVE MUSIC

Celebrate the return of live gigs with this Friday night show.

V Miiller Music will be playing all night at the Warwick Hotel.

WHERE: Warwick Hotel

WHEN: Friday, 6pm -10pm

COST: Free

LEYBURN RALLY

Road Boss Rally is holding a 250km Leyburn weekend rally.

Starting at the Leyburn Hotel, the course traverses rough terrain and is suitable for drivers of all ages.

For more information, head here.

WHEN: Saturday, for a 10.30am departure

WHERE: Leyburn Hotel

COST: $100 per car and can be paid on day.

ROTARY’S 100TH

Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise is celebrating 100 years of Rotary in Australia in style.

Festivities include a 100th year celebration relay and, vintage car and bikes display, and a sausage sizzle.

For more information, contact Doug Bryce on 0407 331 250.

WHEN: Saturday, at 6.45am for the baton relay, and vintage car and bike show from 9am — noon.

WHERE: Horsepower Sculpture, Alice St

COST: Free

WARWICK BBQ AND BEER ROADSHOW

Gnaw on some tasty barbecue from the best this weekend.

The two-day event showcases the Warwick BBQ Championships, live entertainment, markets galore and more!

To book a ticket, head here.



WHEN: Saturday from 11am – 9pm and Sunday from 10am – 5pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Two day passes are $25 for adults, $10 for teens and free for kids under 12.

Saturday tickets are $20 for adults, $7.50 for teens and free for kids under 12.

Sunday tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for teens and free for kids under 12.

Camping is $25 for overnight.

DALVEEN FILM SCREENING

The Dalveen Film Society its having the inaugural screening this weekend.

Their first screening will be Bellbird, a heartfelt film centring on a widowed New Zealand dairy farmer who community rallies around him.

To book, head here.

WHEN: Saturday, with doors open from 6.30pm

WHERE: Dalveen Hall

COST: $11 for the movie only and $15 for a ticket and accompanying cheese platter.

CANDLE WORKSHOP

Whimsical Creations and Designs and the Mt Colliery QCWA are presenting a night of community fun.

Come and hand pour your own soy wax candles with your choice of fragrance while you sip and chat.

To book, message the Whimsical Creations and Designs page here.

WHEN: Tonight, from 6.30pm

WHERE: CWA Hall, 7 Baker Rd

COST: $57

AFTERNOON DANCE

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for an afternoon of dancing, music and fun.

The Let’s Dance Band is a party band with a large repertoire of songs from the 50s to today, so there’s sure to be a tune for you.

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm -5pm

WHERE: The Summit Bowls Club

COST: Free

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND

Designed for children aged 7—13, participants can pay games ins a safe environment where the goal is to build confidence

Led by White Bear Foundation, a leading self-esteem children’s charity.

To book, contact 0414 442 733.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, from 9am-3pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Civic Centre

COST: $30