SHOW STOPPER: Associate judge Thea Diack helped decide the winners of the stud cattle competition at the Warwick Show 2019.
Entertainment

EVENT GUIDE: How to spend your long weekend in Warwick

Tessa Flemming
18th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
This weekend all eyes will be on the Warwick Show as it returns to greatness after a coronavirus hiatus.

However don’t worry if sports, live gigs and more are more your cup of tea, because Warwick has something for everyone this weekend.

Check out the top events below:

WARWICK SHOW

After the devastating cancellation of the 2020 event, Warwick Show organisers are preparing for a bigger and better event this weekend.

Featuring agricultural comps, Ashton’s Circus, harness racing and more, there is something for every member of the family.

Tickets will be available at the gate, or click here to pre-book.

WHEN: Friday to Saturday from 6am until late
WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: $12 for adults, $7 for concession, and free for children aged 12 and under.

‘A SONGWRITER’S SUMMER’ HELLO JANE 

Hello Jane embarks on a series of free intimate shows sharing the stage with special guests and local songwriters.

Free entry although you need to book here.

WHEN: Friday, 6pm
WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre
COST: Free

BARRETT SHIELD

The Warwick Cowboys and Wattles Warriors will take to Father Ranger Oval on Saturday evening to battle it out for the title, bringing rugby league back to the Rose City for the first time in nearly a year.

The Cowboys ladies’ side will also play an exhibition match against Brothers at 2pm.

WHEN: Saturday, 6.30pm
WHERE: ﻿Father Ranger Oval
COST: $5 entry

THE ROVING RUMBEROS

Listen to some lively tunes while you shop.

The roving rumberos are returning to the Rose City Shoppingworld this weekend.

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 1.30pm
WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld
COST: Free

SOUTHERN DOWNS CHALLENGE CLUB COW HORSE SHOW

Southern Downs Challenge Club is holding a cow horse show this weekend.

There is something for everyone from Rookie Boxing to Two Handed Reined Cow Horse, head on down to check out the action.

WHEN: Saturday, 5.30 to Sunday, 5pm
WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds
COST: Nomination prices vary

SIP AND PAINT STUDIO SESSIONS

Back by popular demand, Balancing Heart Vineyard’s Vine and Art Sip and Paint Studio is returning this weekend.

Enjoy beautiful wines and paint your very own masterpiece, guided by the talented Kaz Bull.

Seats are limited so book here.

WHEN: Saturday, 11am-1.30pm
WHERE: Balancing Heart Vineyard, 221 Old Wallangarra Rd
COST: $65

2021 CLIFTON FLY-IN

While wet weather may have halted the Lone Eagle Flying School operational side of the 2021 fly-in, the dinner on Saturday night will continue.

Tickets are available here.

WHEN: Saturday, from 6pm
WHERE: Lone Eagle Flying School, 549 Clifton-Leyburn Rd

COST: $10 for RAAus Members and $20 for non-members

HOT START
Head down to Morgan Park to enjoy the Hot Start competition hosted by Motorcycle Sportsman of Queensland

Tickets available at the track.

WHEN: Saturday, 7am-Sunday, 5pm
WHERE: Morgan Park
COST: Free

CHORAL BAROQUE CONCERT

Take the trip and enjoy beautiful tunes a year in the making.

East Street Singers will join with the Darling Downs Ensemble, guest instrumentalists and soloists to present works by Vivaldi, Purcell, Handel and Mozart.

This was previously scheduled in 2020 but was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Tickets will be available on the night.

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm to 3.30pm
WHERE: St Mark’s Church, 55 Albion St
COST: Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for concession, and children are free.

KILLARNEY COUNTRY MARKETS

Killarney Country Markets have returned once again, just in time for Easter.

Enjoy the scenic locale and support local businesses with a Sunday day out.

WHEN: Sunday, from 8am
WHERE: Canning Park
COST: Vendor costs vary

COWBOY DRESSAGE FUN DAY

Head along and explore the fastest growing equine sport in the world.

A combination of classical dressage and cowboy manoeuvres with all levels welcome.

For more information, contact Amanda on 0400 208 485.

WHEN: Sunday, 9am-2.30pm
WHERE: Allora Showgrounds
COST: $20 for Allora Show Society membership and $10 to ride

Warwick Daily News

