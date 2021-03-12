EVENT GUIDE: Movie night, endurance comps, sports, more

PRE-SEASON TRIAL: Representative centre Jake Hargreaves playing for the Wattles Warriors.

From rugby league kick offs to movie nights and fashion parades, this weekend in Warwick is a blockbuster.

Check out our top 10 below for something for every family member:

MOVIE NIGHT

Grab your popcorn and enjoy this exclusive movie night starring the locally produced and filmed movie Outnumbered.

Outnumbered is a western-themed movie, in the works for nine years created and filmed almost entirely at Freestone.

Call 0429 648 095 to book a spot.

WHEN: Friday, 6pm-9pm

WHERE: Freestone Hall

COST:$20

WEARABLE ART FASHION PARADE

Enjoy some wine and nibbles while watching artwork walk the runway.

RSVP to book via admin@srag.org.au or 07 4681 1874.

WHEN: Friday, 6.30pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery

COST: $25

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

Warwick Art Gallery is offering this once in a lifetime opportunity to paint at the historic Glengallan Homestead.

The workshop will be held by Castlemaine artist Mark Dober, who will present his latest exhibition in the Warwick Art Gallery in March.

Get in quick because there are only 10 places available.

Tickets via wicktickets.com.au

WHEN: Saturday, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Glengallan Homestead

COST: $35+ $15 for the watercolour kit

24 HOUR ENDURANCE RACE

Motor Events are presenting a test of race car endurance at Captain Morgan’s Revenge.

The 24 hours will test you and your co-drivers.

For more details and registration, head here.

WHEN: Friday, 7am- Sunday, 6pm

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: $2690 per team

2021 CARDINAL CUP

Celebrate the start of the AFL season with the 2021 Cardinal Cup.

Teams playing include Collingwood Park Power, Warwick Redbacks, Jimboomba Redbacks and Ipswich Cats AFC.

WHEN: Saturday with first match at 10am and grand final at 4.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Credit Union Oval

COST: Free admission

YOUNG AND GREEN HORSE CLINIC

This horse clinic will help teach ground work, in-hand work and riding work.

A tailored chance for riders to learn more about their horses while building a solid foundation.

For more information, head here.

WHEN: Saturday 9am until Sunday 4pm

WHERE: Avondale Warmbloods

COST: $490

LAZY SUNDAYS

Sip and sit at this Sunday gig.

Contemporary musician Alex Piovesan will be playing some killer tunes while you enjoy the scenic locale of this Granite Belt winery.

Bookings can be made on 07 4685 2197.

WHEN: Sunday noon-4pm

WHERE: Heritage Estate Wines, 747 Granite Belt Dr

COST: Free

RUGBY LEAGUE CARNIVAL 2021

Watch these Rugby communities come together for the Redlands4Stanthorpe Rugby League Carnival.

Teams from Stanthorpe, Redlands and the Border Rivers will compete on the day and support local business.

WHEN: Saturday, 8.30am-9pm

WHERE: Sullivan Oval, Stanthorpe

COST: Free

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Stanthorpe Little Theatre Company is holding its March open mic night.

Come along to hear from comedians, wordsmiths, poets, singers and more.

WHEN: Stanthorpe Little Theatre, 20 Connor St

WHERE: Friday, 6.3pm

COST: Free

PRE-SEASON TRIAL GAMES

Come watch A-grade, Reserve grade, and U18s from Warwick Cowboys and Wattles Warriors battle it out this weekend.

The matches will be followed by the Wattle Warriors’ annual Pig Races.

WHEN: Saturday from noon

WHERE: Platz Oval, Clifton

COST: $10 for the pig races entry