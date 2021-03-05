EVENT GUIDE: Rodeo fun, bagpipe musters and more

150th CELEBRATIONS: Committee and members of the Warwick Caledonian Society, Alexander Manfield, Doug Cutmore, Bruce Schelbach, Glen Reid and Dugald McFarlane.

Don’t waste your weekend inside when there’s a bucketload of exciting options on this weekend.

Whether you’re into rodeo, Caledonian celebrations or busking tournaments, Warwick Daily News has an option for you.

Check out the full list below:

FRIDAY YOGA

End your week the right way with a session of slow flow yoga at The Granary.

There is also the option to stay for a coffee next door at The Weeping Mulberry.

WHEN: Friday, 9.15am

WHERE: The Granary, 145 Victoria St

COST: $15

RESIN WORKSHOP

Head down and enjoy a unique resin pour workshop.

Create a tray, board, coasts or more.

Message Whimsical Creations and Design on Facebook to book a spot.

WHEN: Friday, 6pm

WHERE: Location available upon booking

COST: Prices vary

TRACK DAY

Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland are holding their opening round of the Pirelli Hot Start.

WHEN:Saturday and Sunday, with gates open from 7am

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: Free spectator entry

WARWICK CALEDONIAN SOCIETY 150TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Over 200 pipers and drummers will fill the Warwick Showgrounds in a bagpipe muster celebrating the Warwick Caledonian Society.

There will also be a novelty highland games, a blacksmith, a fire lighting ceremony, and Canton of Stegby.

BYO picnic rug or seats.

Lucky patrons can also enjoy a sold-out Scottish gala dinner with traditional Haggis, whisky, the poetry of Robert Burns and Scottish dancing.

WHEN: Saturday, gates open at 11am

WHERE: ﻿Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free

LIVE GIGS

Relax on the sprawling lawns overlooking the scenic Balancing Heart Vineyard while listening to great tunes.

Great wines and delicious menu options also on offer.

Bookings are essential via 1300 000 221.

WHEN: Saturday, from 1pm

WHERE: Balancing Heart Vineyard, 221 Old Wallangarra Rd

COST: Free

STANTHORPE RODEO

Over 16 rodeo categories on display in a bigger than ever competition.

DJ entertainment, jumping castles, mechanical bull rides and more will rung alongside the main rodeo events.

Tickets can be purchased at trybooking.com

WHEN: Gates open at 10am with the pre-performance beginning at noon.

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: $20 for adults, $15 for concession and $10 for kids (5-18)

WARWICK HORSE TRIALS

Trot on and join this first Equestrian Eventing Competitions of the year.

Warwick Horse Trials is a club for riders who love to compete in the sport of eventing and the grounds regularly host dressage, showjumping and show horse and interschool competitions.

To buy tickets, head here.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, from 8am

WHERE: Morgan Park

COST: $20 per rider

AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL BUSKING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 South East Queensland Finals will be held for the sixth year in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Head along for some fantastic entertainment, and if you’re fortunate enough to be blessed with talent be sure to perform.

Spectators can purchase busking tokens for $1 each and give them to the buskers they like. The entertainer with the most will win People‘s Choice Award.

WHEN: Saturday, 9am to 2pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe CBD

COST: Gold coin donation

IPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY 101

Do you have a smart phone that can take top pics but don’t know how to use it? This workshop is for you.

A no-fuss explainer on how to work angles, capture lights and develop a style.

Message Creating Stories on Facebook to secure a spot.

WHEN: Saturday, 10am — noon

WHERE: Wild Sage Collective, 72 Herbert St, Allora

COST: $90



WARWICK PARKRUN

Warwick Parkrun is held each week on both sides of the Condamine River through Queens Park and St Mark’s Oval.

It is two laps of a 2.5km course and is open to runners, walkers or supporters leading the dog.

The starting point is below the rugby union field.

WHEN: Saturday, 7am

WHERE: Starting below rugby oval at Queens Park

COST: Free, just bring a barcode from parkrun.com.au

Originally published as EVENT GUIDE: Rodeo fun, bagpipe musters and more