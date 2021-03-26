Menu
Wild Sage Collective is putting on an easter egg hunt this weekend. Photo Lachie Millard
News

EVENT GUIDE: Top 10 events in Warwick this weekend

Tessa Flemming
26th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
The rain has hit and now our region is back to shining in the sun.

With the perfect weather forecast and a bounty of family-friendly activities, there’s no reason to stay inside this weekend.

Check out our full list of fun below:


AMIENS STATE SCHOOL CELEBRATION

Amiens State School is celebrating its 100th year with this special milestone event.

All past students, staff, families and community are invited to join for school displays, vintage machinery shows and more.

WHEN: Sunday, from 9am
WHERE: 1337 Amiens Rd, Amiens
COST: Free

EASTER EGG HUNT

Head out to Allora for a morning of fun-filled Easter egg hunting at Wild Sage Collective.

Take a picnic blanket and grab a coffee or some brunch to share in the park.

WHEN: Sunday, 9.30-10.30am
WHERE: Wild Sage Collective, 72 Herbert St, Allora
COST: Prices for food/drink vary

DANCING IN THE DARK

Stanthorpe Little Theatre is presenting a monthly socially-distanced 18+ dance event for anyone who is keen to boogie in the dark.

Tickets can be purchased here.

WHEN: Saturday, 7-8pm
WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre, 20 Connor St Stanthorpe
COST: $10 or $5 for concession

RESIN WORKSHOP

Learn how to pour a 1m plank serving board in this fun weekend workshop.

Message Whimsical Creations and Designs on Facebook to book a place.

WHEN: ﻿Sunday, from 10am
WHERE: Directions on confirmation of booking
COST: $195

MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA QLD CIRCUIT RACING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1

The first of four rounds held at Morgan Park throughout the year, promoted by the MG Car Club of Qld.

WHEN: Friday March 26 - Sunday March 28
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
COST: Free for spectators

﻿FVAQ STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Formula Vee Queensland is hosting their State Championships round one at Warwick this weekend.

WHEN: 8am Saturday to 4pm Sunday
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
COST: Free

PRE-SEASON JUNIOR GAMES

Subject to floodwaters receding, Warwick Hockey Association is hosting U9, U11, U13 come and try sessions as well as pre-season junior games this weekend.

New players and registration inquiries welcome.

WHEN: Saturday, 9am
WHERE: Queens Park, Alice St
COST: Free

ARTS CLASS

Rose City Shoppingworld has the perfect option to keep kids entertained this weekend with its Stainglass Autumn Designs art class.

WHEN: Saturday, 10.30am-1.30pm
WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld, near Coles
COST: Free

CHEESE MAKING

Budding cooks can venture to this hands-on workshop, covering cheese-making basics and techniques, as well as cheese history and more.

Walk away at the end with some mozzarella, ricotta and fetta made by you.

Bring three small plastic containers to take your cheese home in.

Buy tickets here.

WHEN: Saturday, 10am – 3pm
WHERE: The Summit Hall, 101 Granite Belt Dr
COST: $175

MT MARLAY SHUTTLE DAY
Southern Downs Mountain Biking Club is hosting the Toowoomba Mountain Bike Club for a gravity assist day this weekend.

There will be shuttles heading to Mt Marlay for downhill runs and more.

WHEN: Sunday, 10am
WHERE: Foxton St, Stanthorpe
C﻿OST: Free

