Events give boost to Downs businesses

FORUM: Small Business Minister Leeanne Enoch has launched Queensland Small Business Week , with the Southern Downs Regional Council hosting a forum tomorrow.

SOUTHERN Downs businesses will have a chance to boost their chances of securing government contracts in a workshop as part of Queensland Small Business Week.

Southern Downs Regional Council is hosting the free forum tomorrow from 5-7pm at the Warwick Library.

Participants will learn how to maximise their involvement with government tender opportunities, create a company capability statement and develop an understanding of their importance, as well as register and access work from government agencies.

The two-hour intensive workshop will be led by representatives from Southern Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Department of State Development.

Small Business Minister Leeanne Enoch said small businesses played an important role in the economy, making up 97% of all registered businesses and employing 43%

of the private sector workforce.

"That's why in partnership with Vodafone Australia and Australia Post, Queensland Small Business Week is celebrating the sector's $100 billion economic contribution to Queensland,” Ms Enoch said.

"The week, with its theme 'Time to Thrive', is full of amazing events, workshops, webinars and seminars, covering everything from small business basics to marketing and crowd- funding.

"There will be workshops and seminars from Logan to Goondiwindi to Townsville, some hosted by the Palaszczuk government and others by local business organisations.”

As there are limited places available, registration is essential.

To book, go to warwicktickets.com.au or phone 46610455.