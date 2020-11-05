Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing

by Staff writers
5th Nov 2020 2:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Dayna Marie Frederick

Rosa Iuzzolino

Angela Fae Dunne

Christopher Alan Gill

Casey James Mccolm

Stanley John Manfield

Bhodi Jaspa Ford

David Sean Abbott

Cameron John Cosgrove

Erin Maree Chapman

Carmel Livingstone

Keegan Russell Jones

Ryan Van Zyl

Alexandra Maree Schulte

Danny Lee Gregory

James Albert Ferguson

Liam Batey

Tara Maree Cavanagh

Breahna Siahn Remynse

Richard Matthew Bartulin

Anthony Robert Boyd

David John Brandon

Lennon Paige Menzies

George Timothy Hauff

Anthony Grant Revell

Robert Charles Cox

Jason William Lind

Emma Louise Duxbury

Rachel Marion Hager

Daniel James Lloyd

Adam Smaldon

Christopher James Romano

Kieren Craig Rugg

Bryan Richard Kleinberg

Ashley Louise Heufel

Livai Bola

Michael Ambrose Williams

Michael Dean Mutch

Christopher Martin Prouse

Khalid Ntawuzivyejo

Lisa Anne Keleher

Adam Robert Cherrie

Ra Douglas Wright

Kate Marie Wardrop

Adam Ray Gowland

Christopher Lloyd Garwood

Robert Stanley Cameron

Aaron Christian Broome

Ryan Mark Zivkovic

Simi Vasile Pop

Tai Stephanie Smith

Kim James Varley

Robert Warren Davidson

Felicia Elizabeth Julie Knox

Ezekiel Joseph Wiritua Jackson

Raelene Michelle Coleman

Krystal Galtry

Dane Andrew Kelsey

Wayne John Phillips

Joshua Andrew Wong

Juliette Glynatsis

Raymond Leonard Carson

Troy Allan Griffin

Ahmad Mansur Halamzie

Shane Robert Greber

Daniel Denis Walker

Jeremy William Curtis

Craig Edward Carroll

Luke Douglas Mckellar

Said Keynan Garad

James George Tsangaris

Sean Peter Spark

Brodie Allan Broome

Mihael Lazarevic

Adam Francis Oudyn

Tracey Frances Perandis

Joseph William Hobson

Lyle John Hounslow

Jacob Rhys Matthews

Ryan Gary Siemons

Shelley Emma Kathleen Lawrie

Matthew Edmund Kucharski

Reiss Damien Goodrich-Davey

Nathan John Hockey

Benjamin Edward Ritter

Thomas James Smith

Robert John Webb

Wade John-Henry Kemp

Luke Augustas Turnham

Mathew Michael Whawell

Patrick Heta

Craig Mckettrick

Matthew Ashley Freeman

Shirley Estelle Hager

Farah Ahmed Mohamed

Paul Dale Mullins

Shane Jeffery Stein

Luke Morrison Inglis

Odin Kaka-Hunt

Priyanka Gautam

Kate Michelle Thomas

Deng Kuchmol Kon

Nicole Alysha Little

William Ian Joseph Purcell

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Thursday, November 5

